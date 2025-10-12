Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Spiritual Consciousness Defines India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On Faith, Nationalism, And Unity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his privilege at receiving darshan of Bhagwati Maa Paramba Budhiya Devi and visiting the 900-year-old Siddhpeeth Shri Hathiaram Math.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur witnessed a strong emphasis on India’s spiritual and cultural identity as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam on ‘National Unity and Social Harmony’ at Siddhpeeth Shri Hathiaram Math. Highlighting the role of spiritual consciousness in nation-building, CM Yogi stated that as long as citizens act with devotion and patriotism, India is destined to emerge as a global leader. He underscored that temples, matths, and spiritual centres not only nurture faith but also strengthen social harmony and national unity across diverse communities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his privilege at receiving darshan of Bhagwati Maa Paramba Budhiya Devi and visiting the 900-year-old Siddhpeeth Shri Hathiaram Math under the guidance of Pujya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhawani Nandan Yati Ji Maharaj. He highlighted the math’s dual role as a spiritual hub and a platform for public welfare and national integration.


CM Yogi remarked that the construction of the Ram Temple transcends religious significance, representing India’s spiritual revival. He recalled the public pledge, ‘Ram Lalla, Mandir Wahi Manayenge,’ and lauded its fulfilment under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership with blessings from saints. From the 2020 foundation stone to Lord Ram’s enthronement in 2024, the journey reflects India’s faith, unity, and resolve. The temple’s four gates honour Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, Ramanandacharya, and Madhvacharya.

Drawing lessons from the Ramayana, CM Yogi outlined initiatives in Ayodhya, including the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, statues of seven sages, Tulsidas, Jatayu, and shelters for Nishadraj and Shabari, symbolising unity from north to south. Ghazipur Medical College, dedicated to Vishwamitra, further embodies India’s cultural diversity.


CM Yogi emphasised that temples and matths act as pillars of national unity, countering attempts at caste- or community-based division. He honoured martyrs like Veer Abdul Hameed and Mahavir Chakra recipient Ram Ugraha Pandey, noting Ghazipur’s history of bravery. The government’s efforts include Sanskrit education, religious site renovations, and Ghazipur’s development as a spiritual tourism hub, guided by the principle: ‘Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushritam.’


CM Yogi concluded that awakening spiritual consciousness in citizens, coupled with material progress, will build a strong, united India, where faith and development go hand in hand.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh UP News Yogi Adityanath
