Nobel Winners Abhijit Banerjee And Esther Duflo To Exit US Amid Funding Concerns

Two of the world’s most influential development economists, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, are set to embark on a new academic journey in Europe. The celebrated duo, who currently teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), will join the University of Zurich (UZH) in July 2026 to lead the Lemann Centre for Development Economics, a landmark initiative aimed at shaping global policy research.

UZH announced the appointment on Friday, calling it a milestone in its pursuit of academic excellence. The move is widely seen as one of the most high-profile faculty recruitments in recent history, signalling Switzerland’s growing prominence as a hub for global economic research.

I am delighted to share that Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee will join our Department of Economics @econ_uzh at the University of Zurich on July 1, 2026, as Lemann Foundation Professors of Economics.



🧵 1/7 pic.twitter.com/wtFVeItGgV — Florian Scheuer (@Florian_Scheuer) October 10, 2025

A Major Academic Move Amid US Funding Cuts

The couple’s decision comes as American academia faces uncertainty due to deep funding cuts and growing political hostility towards universities under President Donald Trump’s administration. While UZH’s announcement did not cite a specific reason for the shift, experts have warned that the current climate in the United States may be pushing top scholars to seek opportunities abroad.

In March, Duflo co-authored an editorial in Le Monde, denouncing what she described as “unprecedented attacks” on US science. The move to Switzerland, therefore, may reflect a wider trend of distinguished researchers relocating to countries offering greater academic freedom and institutional support.

Leading Zurich’s New Lemann Centre

At the University of Zurich, Banerjee and Duflo will each hold an endowed professorship funded by the Lemann Foundation. Together, they will co-lead the newly established Lemann Centre for Development, Education and Public Policy, an initiative backed by a CHF 26 million (USD 32 million) donation.

The Centre’s mission is to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world policymaking, fostering collaboration between researchers and decision-makers across continents — particularly between Switzerland and Brazil.

“We are delighted that two of the world’s most influential economists are joining UZH,” said Michael Schaepman, President of the University of Zurich. “They combine scientific theory with social impact — a key concern for us. Their presence will strengthen our international visibility.”

Continuing Their Global Impact

Even as they move to Zurich, the Nobel-winning couple will maintain strong ties with MIT and continue co-leading their research network, J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab).

“The new Lemann Centre will enable us to build on and expand our work that bridges research, student mentorship and real-world policy impact,” said Esther Duflo, who currently holds the Abdul Latif Jameel Chair at MIT and the Poverty and Public Policy Chair at the Collège de France.

Her husband, Abhijit Banerjee, added, “We have no doubt that the University of Zurich will be an excellent environment for us to pursue our research and policy work in the years to come.”

Their arrival marks not just a personal transition but also a significant boost for global development research, one that promises to inspire future generations of economists around the world.