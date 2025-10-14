UP CM Announces Rehabilitation Centres For Divyangjans In All Divisional Headquarters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to set up Divyang rehabilitation centres at all divisional headquarters of the state to ensure no differently-abled person is left out of the mainstream of society.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, he stressed his government's commitment towards the holistic empowerment of differently-abled persons with the spirit of "seva, samvedna aur sammaan" (service, sensitivity and respect).

He instructed officials that each divisional centre should be developed as a modern facility offering medical, educational, psychological and vocational support to such people under one roof.

In districts where rehabilitation centres are already functioning, their services should be further strengthened and developed as model centres, Adityanath said.

In districts without such facilities, new centres should be set up on a priority basis within the premises of district or government hospitals to ensure effective coordination with medical services, the chief minister said.

If adequate space is not available in hospital premises, separate buildings should be arranged, he added.

The chief minister said these centres should offer services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychological counselling, orthotic and prosthetic support, and distribution of assistive devices at a single location.

Officials informed the meeting that at present, 37 districts in the state have operational Divyang Rehabilitation Centres, including 11 at divisional headquarters.

The meeting also discussed the structure of district-level committees to oversee the functioning of these centres under the chairmanship of the district magistrate.

Adityanath emphasised that the government's goal is to enable differently-abled persons to become self-reliant and contributing members of society rather than subjects of sympathy.

