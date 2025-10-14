Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUP CM Announces Rehabilitation Centres For Divyangjans In All Divisional Headquarters

UP CM Announces Rehabilitation Centres For Divyangjans In All Divisional Headquarters

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the establishment of Divyang (differently-abled) rehabilitation centers in all divisional headquarters.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to set up Divyang rehabilitation centres at all divisional headquarters of the state to ensure no differently-abled person is left out of the mainstream of society.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, he stressed his government's commitment towards the holistic empowerment of differently-abled persons with the spirit of "seva, samvedna aur sammaan" (service, sensitivity and respect).

He instructed officials that each divisional centre should be developed as a modern facility offering medical, educational, psychological and vocational support to such people under one roof.

In districts where rehabilitation centres are already functioning, their services should be further strengthened and developed as model centres, Adityanath said.

 

In districts without such facilities, new centres should be set up on a priority basis within the premises of district or government hospitals to ensure effective coordination with medical services, the chief minister said.

If adequate space is not available in hospital premises, separate buildings should be arranged, he added.

The chief minister said these centres should offer services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychological counselling, orthotic and prosthetic support, and distribution of assistive devices at a single location.

Officials informed the meeting that at present, 37 districts in the state have operational Divyang Rehabilitation Centres, including 11 at divisional headquarters.

The meeting also discussed the structure of district-level committees to oversee the functioning of these centres under the chairmanship of the district magistrate.

Adityanath emphasised that the government's goal is to enable differently-abled persons to become self-reliant and contributing members of society rather than subjects of sympathy. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH CM Yogi Divyang Rehabilitation Centres
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget