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English NewsNewsTop Law College Cancels Convocation Amid Row Over Chief Justice Invite

Top Law College Cancels Convocation Amid Row Over Chief Justice Invite

NLSIU Bengaluru has cancelled its 34th convocation on September 12, citing unavoidable circumstances, amid a reported row over the CJI invite.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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  • Reports of Chief Justice invitation controversy preceded convocation cancellation.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation, scheduled for September 12, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. The decision comes amid a reported row over the proposed invitation to the Chief Justice of India, although the university’s official communication does not specify any reason beyond the stated circumstances.

Graduating students will now be awarded their degrees in absentia, with certificates to be either couriered to them or collected from the university campus, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

Convocation Cancelled

In its communication, the university said the Academic Administration team had informed graduating students on August 3 about September 12 as the proposed date for the annual convocation.

“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation,” the Registrar said in the notification.

The university has not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the cancellation. Students who were due to attend the ceremony will instead receive their degree certificates through courier or have the option of collecting them from the NLSIU campus.

The development has drawn attention because of a reported controversy surrounding the proposed participation of the Chief Justice of India in the convocation. However, NLSIU’s notification does not mention the reported dispute or link the cancellation to the invitation.

Also Read: 288 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 21 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 270

Degrees In Absentia

The university’s decision means students will not have the traditional convocation ceremony at which graduates receive their degrees in person. Arrangements will instead be made for the distribution of certificates after the scheduled event was cancelled.

The institution, based in Bengaluru, is among India’s leading national law universities and is known for its prominent position in legal education.

Also Read: PM Modi Delivers Reality Check On Indian Sports, Spells Out 'Bitter Truth'

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJI Surya Kant NLSIU Bengaluru NLSIU Bengaluru Convovation
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