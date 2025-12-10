Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsThree Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats Via Email, Authorities On Alert

Three Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats Via Email, Authorities On Alert

Three Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; students dispersed early as authorities launch investigations and ensure safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: After two schools in the national capital received bomb threats earlier in the day, Sanskriti School also received a similar threatening email on Wednesday, which included references to the Khalistan movement.

The message read, "Aaj 12:05PM Bo.mb Blast Hove Ga? Jhoothe Police Muqabale Khalistan Referendum Walian De In Punjab; Khalistan De Movement nu Delhi 2UN Tak Laye."Authorities are treating the threat seriously and have advised schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Earlier today, the schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution. The notice outlined the phased dispersal of students to closely monitor and manage the situation without causing panic among students and parents.

The notice issued by The Indian School read, "Dear Parents, the school has received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school is dispersing the children. You are requested to kindly come and collect your child as per the schedule below: Nursery to Class 2: 9:30 AM, Class 3 to 5: 9:45 AM, Class 6 to 8: 9:55 AM, Class 9 and above: 10:15 AM."

At the same time, Ahlcon International School in New Delhi also received a bomb threat. It issued a similar notice to parents, advising them to coordinate with van drivers for safe, timely student pickup.

The notice stated, "Dear Parent, kindly note that due to an email threat received this morning, we are arranging an early dispersal for all students (on footers/bus users/van users) at 11:30 a.m., keeping the safety of our students as our utmost priority. Parents are requested to kindly coordinate with the van drivers for timely pickup. Your patience and cooperation in this regard are highly appreciated. The competent authorities are being contacted for further instructions and clearance. From Ahlcon International school."

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
