3 Hyderabad-Bound Flights Get Bomb Threat Emails; Declared Hoax

The threats were issued via an email sent to the airport’s customer support ID, prompting heightened security and a full emergency response.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ongoing operational crisis at IndiGo Airlines has taken a troubling new turn as three aircraft received bomb threats upon arrival at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday (8 December). The threats were issued via an email sent to the airport’s customer support ID, prompting heightened security and a full emergency response.

According to officials, an IndiGo flight (6E7178) arriving from Kannur, a Lufthansa flight (LH-752), and a British Airways London–Hyderabad service were all named in the threat email. Security agencies and police immediately swung into action after the alert.

Planes Isolated, Passengers Evacuated Safely

All three aircraft landed safely. Passengers were immediately deboarded and moved to secure locations. The planes were then towed to an isolation bay, where bomb squad teams and security personnel conducted thorough inspections. The searches were still underway at the time of reporting.

IndiGo Airlines has been facing a severe operational crisis for nearly a week, with hundreds of flights cancelled across major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded or facing major travel disruptions.

On Monday alone, IndiGo cancelled 62 departures and 65 arrivals at Bengaluru Airport, further compounding passenger frustration.

The bomb threats have added significant pressure on airport security teams already dealing with the airline’s large-scale cancellations.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Bomb Threat Hyderabad
