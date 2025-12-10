Security Heightened As Rajasthan High Court Receives Third Consecutive Bomb Threat

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSecurity Heightened As Rajasthan High Court Receives Third Consecutive Bomb Threat

Rajasthan High Court receives repeated bomb threats for the third consecutive day, prompting high security, search operations, and involvement of central agencies as hearings remain affected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Rajasthan High Court has once again received a bomb threat, marking the third consecutive day that such an email has been sent. This is the fourth threat received by the court in the last six days. With repeated alerts, the court premises have been under high security, and intensive checking has been carried out daily.

Following the latest threat, panic spread across the complex as police teams, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and the bomb squad rushed to the spot. The court premises were evacuated and a thorough search operation was conducted across all corners of the campus. Fortunately, no suspicious object has been found so far, and the area has been declared safe for routine work.

Why Repeated Threats To High Court Security?

A major concern is that the source of these threatening emails has yet to be traced. Despite three consecutive days of warnings, the police have not been able to identify the sender. The cyber police are actively investigating the matter and carrying out technical analysis.

Central Agencies To Assist The Probe

After the latest email, courtrooms were also cleared, causing hearings to be disrupted for the third straight day. The repeated threats have raised serious questions about the security arrangements at the High Court. Police officials have stated that central agencies will now be roped in to support the investigation.

Lawyers Express Anger

With the High Court receiving its fourth bomb threat within six days, lawyers have expressed strong dissatisfaction. They have demanded that the administration and the government take strict measures to ensure safety and prevent such repeated disruptions.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan High Court Bomb Threat Rajasthan News Court Security
Read more
