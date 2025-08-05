'Take Tuition From Me On How To Work As Oppn': Nadda Tells Kharge Amid Rajya Sabha Ruckus

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were involved in a heated exchange on Tuesday over the alleged deployment of CISF personnel near the well of the House.

Mallikarjun Kharge, representing the opposition parties, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used CISF forces to intimidate members during their democratic protest in Parliament.

Kharge said, “We are astonished and shocked at how CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House when the members were exercising their democratic right of protest. We saw this yesterday and again today. Has our Parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable, and we condemn it. We expect that in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the House when members are raising important issues of public concern.”

Citing examples from the past, Kharge added, “When Arun Jaitley ji was the LoP in Rajya Sabha and Sushma Swaraj ji was the LoP of Lok Sabha, they said that disturbing the proceedings is also to strengthen the democratic process. This is not a huge thing. We are protesting in a democratic way, and we will continue to do so. This is our right.”

Responding to the allegation, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh refuted Kharge’s claims and stated that the personnel involved were not from the CISF but from the Parliament’s internal security.

He clarified that only marshals, under the direction of the Chair, are allowed to maintain decorum in the House.

Leader of the House JP Nadda countered Kharge sharply, saying, “You have made it clear that disrupting proceedings is undemocratic. If I am speaking and someone comes beside me shouting slogans, that is not democracy. This is not the proper way to function. I myself have been in the Opposition for a long time, and I would say—take tuition from me on how to work as the Opposition, because you'll be there for the next 40 years.”

Nadda further accused the opposition of attempting to create anarchy under the guise of protest.

“Their idea of democracy ends the moment they leave their seats and start disturbing a member of the ruling party who has the right to speak. This is not only undemocratic, but an attempt to create anarchy,” he said.

He reiterated that the individuals maintaining order were marshals, not from any parliamentary force. “What bothers them is that when you (Harivansh) enforced discipline, their anarchic behaviour was stopped. I thank you for that,” Nadda said.

Joining the discussion, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva stressed that the opposition’s demands were rooted in democratic values.

“Why are the opposition protesting? We are asking for a discussion. The ruling party should come to the chamber in the BAC. The Parliament is meant for debate, deliberation and discussion. When we raise our voice, we are being interpreted as if the Opposition is disrupting the House,” Siva said.

Amid continuing sloganeering, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 PM.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)