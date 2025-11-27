Looking Ahead 2026: Delhi & Bihar Done, Focus Shifts To 4 Key State Elections Next Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As 2025 draws to a close, India moves into another round of Assembly elections that will shape the next phase of national and regional politics. With the Delhi and Bihar elections now completed, attention shifts to the 2026 cycle, when Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam go to polls. These contests will influence alliances, governance priorities and the balance of political power across key states. Parties have already begun preparing for these elections, marking an important transition in India’s electoral calendar.

Delhi & Bihar Set The Context

The Delhi and Bihar elections delivered clear verdicts and set the tone for the political year. In the capital, campaigns were dominated by governance, city administration, public services, air pollution and the state-centre dynamic. The election once again underlined the importance of urban infrastructure and delivery of essential services, and highlighted the ongoing policy debate between the CM's office and the Lieutenant Governor’s office. The BJP emerged victorious and Rekha Gupta assumed office as Chief Minister, reinforcing the party’s mandate in Delhi.

In Bihar, the political conversation centred on welfare programmes, caste-based mobilisation, regional development and rural employment. Bihar’s election reaffirmed the importance of alliances and coalition management, as well as the continuing relevance of regional leadership. The state’s result has already influenced discussions around national party strategy, federalism and the future of regional politics.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance won; the BJP emerged as the single largest party, while Nitish Kumar secured a historic tenth term. Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party was unable to open his account. The Congress suffered a heavy defeat, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) endured a poll debacle, its leader Tejashwi Yadav barely managed to retain his seat.





Together, both states provided a preview of voter sentiment and priorities ahead of the next phase of elections.

2026: Key States Head To Polls

The focus now shifts to 2026 when four major states vote:

Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu will see an intense multi-party contest. The BJP has been working to expand its presence in the state and is attempting to build alliances and mobilise regional forces against the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. The 2026 elections are expected to be a direct test of whether the BJP’s organisational investments and outreach translate into electoral influence in a state long dominated by Dravidian parties.

West Bengal:

In West Bengal, the political battle between Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the BJP has already begun well before the election schedule is out. The state continues to be a high-stakes arena for both parties. While there is little expectation of a Congress revival, it remains to be seen whether the Left parties can regain relevance and play a decisive role in a fragmented vote space.

Assam:

Assam will see a campaign dominated by identity politics, border issues and demographic concerns. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already set the tone with his repeated calls to make Assam “infiltrator-free,” and the issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh will remain a central theme. The political spotlight is also on the ongoing Sarma-Gaurav Gogoi face-off, including allegations over Gogoi’s alleged links to Pakistan and the controversy involving his wife. These factors are expected to shape the political narrative in the run-up to the polls.

Kerala:

Kerala will test the traditional bipolar politics between the LDF and UDF on issues of governance performance, welfare and social development. The BJP, which has historically struggled to secure a clear foothold in the state, is now attempting to convert organisational growth into electoral gains. Its sustained ground-level work paid off in the Lok Sabha elections when the party managed to win the Thrissur parliamentary seat. The 2026 Assembly polls will show whether that breakthrough can translate into Assembly seats and alter the state’s established political balance.

What To Watch Next Year

With the 2026 cycle approaching, national and regional parties are recalibrating alliances, leadership roles and campaign strategies. The coming elections will determine how parties respond to governance challenges and political competition. As the focus shifts from this year’s verdicts to next year’s contests, 2026 is likely to be one of the most closely watched phases in India’s electoral calendar.