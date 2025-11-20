Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsSIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found

SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found

Sources said the investigation is focused on examining Anuradha Bhasin’s alleged links and activities that could “threaten the sovereignty” of India.

By : Ajay Bachloo | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out searches at the Jammu office of the Kashmir Times over allegations of anti-national activities.

During the raid, investigators recovered AK-47 cartridges, pistol rounds and three grenade levers, police sources said. The search operation began earlier in the day and was still in progress at the time of reporting.

The SIA has also registered an FIR against Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin on charges of spreading disaffection, glorifying secessionism and threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and the Union Territory.

Sources said the investigation is focused on examining Anuradha Bhasin’s alleged links and activities that could “threaten the sovereignty” of India.

There was no immediate response from the Kashmir Times at the time of filing this report.

Founded by veteran journalist Ved Bhasin, the Kashmir Times is among Jammu & Kashmir’s oldest and most influential newspapers. Launched as a weekly in 1954, it transitioned into a daily publication a decade later, in 1964.

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Jammu Kashmir Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Bihar
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget