SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out searches at the Jammu office of the Kashmir Times over allegations of anti-national activities.

During the raid, investigators recovered AK-47 cartridges, pistol rounds and three grenade levers, police sources said. The search operation began earlier in the day and was still in progress at the time of reporting.

The SIA has also registered an FIR against Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin on charges of spreading disaffection, glorifying secessionism and threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and the Union Territory.

Sources said the investigation is focused on examining Anuradha Bhasin’s alleged links and activities that could “threaten the sovereignty” of India.

There was no immediate response from the Kashmir Times at the time of filing this report.

Founded by veteran journalist Ved Bhasin, the Kashmir Times is among Jammu & Kashmir’s oldest and most influential newspapers. Launched as a weekly in 1954, it transitioned into a daily publication a decade later, in 1964.