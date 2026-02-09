Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC

PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC

PIL in SC flags alleged hate speeches by top leaders; seeks action over remarks said to target minority communities nationwide.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The controversy over the alleged “shooting video” linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached the Supreme Court, with a group of 12 social activists filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking judicial intervention. The petitioners include former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, social activist Roop Rekha Verma, and minority rights advocate John Dayal, among others.

PIL Flags Hate Speech Concerns

The plea raises concerns over alleged statements by individuals holding high constitutional and public offices, claiming they promote hatred and violate constitutional values and public decorum. The petition cites multiple instances of controversial remarks by senior public representatives in recent years. These include alleged anti-Muslim statements attributed to the Assam Chief Minister, comments linked to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and the “Katha Mullah” remark attributed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly.

Plea Seeks Guidelines On Remarks

It also refers to statements attributed to Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane and remarks allegedly made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in public discourse, which the petition claims could fuel social tensions. The petitioners argue that such statements undermine constitutional morality, social harmony, and democratic values. They have urged the apex court to lay down clear guidelines governing public statements by individuals occupying high constitutional and administrative positions.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court, with attention now focused on whether the court will frame broader norms on hate speech and accountability in public life.

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court about?

A group of 12 social activists filed a PIL seeking judicial intervention regarding alleged controversial statements made by individuals in high public offices that promote hatred and violate constitutional values.

Who are some of the petitioners in this case?

The petitioners include former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, social activist Roop Rekha Verma, and minority rights advocate John Dayal.

What kind of statements are being questioned in the PIL?

The PIL cites instances of alleged anti-Muslim statements attributed to Assam's CM, comments linked to Uttarakhand's CM, and remarks by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others.

What do the petitioners hope the Supreme Court will do?

They urge the apex court to lay down clear guidelines governing public statements by individuals in high constitutional and administrative positions, focusing on hate speech and accountability.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Supreme Court PIL SC Hate Speech Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Video’ Row Around Himanta Biswa Sarma: 12 Activists Move SC, Hate Speech Debate Rekindled
‘Video’ Row Around Himanta Biswa Sarma: 12 Activists Move SC, Hate Speech Debate Rekindled
News
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
World
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
World
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
OPINION | Budget 2026 Talks POSHAN, But India’s Nutrition Crisis Still Goes Hungry
Opinion
Embed widget