A group of 12 social activists filed a PIL seeking judicial intervention regarding alleged controversial statements made by individuals in high public offices that promote hatred and violate constitutional values.
The controversy over the alleged “shooting video” linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached the Supreme Court, with a group of 12 social activists filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking judicial intervention. The petitioners include former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, social activist Roop Rekha Verma, and minority rights advocate John Dayal, among others.
PIL Flags Hate Speech Concerns
The plea raises concerns over alleged statements by individuals holding high constitutional and public offices, claiming they promote hatred and violate constitutional values and public decorum. The petition cites multiple instances of controversial remarks by senior public representatives in recent years. These include alleged anti-Muslim statements attributed to the Assam Chief Minister, comments linked to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and the “Katha Mullah” remark attributed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly.
Plea Seeks Guidelines On Remarks
It also refers to statements attributed to Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane and remarks allegedly made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in public discourse, which the petition claims could fuel social tensions. The petitioners argue that such statements undermine constitutional morality, social harmony, and democratic values. They have urged the apex court to lay down clear guidelines governing public statements by individuals occupying high constitutional and administrative positions.
The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court, with attention now focused on whether the court will frame broader norms on hate speech and accountability in public life.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court about?
Who are some of the petitioners in this case?
The petitioners include former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, social activist Roop Rekha Verma, and minority rights advocate John Dayal.
What kind of statements are being questioned in the PIL?
The PIL cites instances of alleged anti-Muslim statements attributed to Assam's CM, comments linked to Uttarakhand's CM, and remarks by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others.
What do the petitioners hope the Supreme Court will do?
They urge the apex court to lay down clear guidelines governing public statements by individuals in high constitutional and administrative positions, focusing on hate speech and accountability.