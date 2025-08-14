APCC president YS Sharmila on Thursday denied any "hotline" between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while alleging that YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy maintains one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She was responding to Reddy's charge, accusing Gandhi of staying silent on what he had called the "biggest electoral anomaly" in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 general elections. The former CM had alleged that this supposed connection with Naidu restrained Gandhi from speaking out.

He claimed the anomaly involved nearly 48 lakh votes, or 12.5 percent of the votes polled in the state, and accused Gandhi of being a "mute spectator" despite his national campaign on alleged election irregularities.

Gandhi has alleged large-scale discrepancies in voter lists and other irregularities in the poll process and has slammed the Election Commission over the matter.

"Actually, Jagan and Modi have a hotline… Rahul has no hotline with Chandrababu. We can vouch for that," Sharmila told reporters during a candlelight rally against alleged "vote chori" in Vijayawada.

Sharmila claimed it was "ridiculous" for Reddy to accuse Gandhi of "maintaining a hotline" with Naidu while the Congress leader fights for people’s rights across the country.

She alleged that Reddy has maintained a hotline with Modi since assuming power in 2019 and called him the "brand ambassador of illicit deals." "Can you (Reddy) promise on the Bible that you do not have a hotline with Modi and Amit Shah? You cannot, because you have a hotline with Modi," she alleged, questioning the YSRCP chief.

Sharmila further claimed that Reddy "mortgaged" Andhra Pradesh through his alliance with Modi and prostrated before the Prime Minister.

She also alleged that the previous YSRCP government backed all BJP bills, questioning whether "this was not evidence of a hotline" with Modi.

There was no immediate reaction from the YSRCP.

