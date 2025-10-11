Sergio Gor Arrives In India: What’s Next For The US-India Strategic Partnership?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsSergio Gor Arrives In India: What’s Next For The US-India Strategic Partnership?

Newly appointed US Ambassador Sergio Gor arrived in India on Saturday, marking an important step in deepening bilateral ties.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, where officials received him.

According to the US Embassy spokesperson, Ambassador Gor's formal presentation of credentials and move to India will take place "at a later date that has not yet been determined."

Before departing for India, the Indian Embassy in the United States hosted Ambassador Sergio Gor at India House for Diwali celebrations.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra shared on X, "Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President @SergioGor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India."

Gor's arrival comes shortly after he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 24, where both leaders discussed deepening the India-US strategic partnership.

Following the meeting, the US State Department shared on X, "US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the US-India relationship."

Earlier, during his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor said, "India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share."

He further noted, "As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India."

Gor's appointment underscores Washington's commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi amid the steep tariffs imposed on India by the Trump adminstration. This year, in August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
