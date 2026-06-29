Sarathkumar 'Drugs' Video: DMK Workers Detained While Protesting Against Vijay's Party Leader

DMK workers were detained while staging a protest in Chennai demanding legal action against Tamil Nadu Minister for Human Resources Management R Sarathkumar over an old viral video that allegedly showed him handling a white powder during an IPL match earlier this year.

The demonstration, organised despite police denying permission, was led by former Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R Priya. A large number of DMK supporters participated in the road blockade, briefly disrupting traffic in the locality.

Police intervened soon after the protest began, citing the lack of official permission. At least 50 protesters were detained before the gathering was dispersed.

Sarathkumar Old Video

Old video of TVK Minister Sarathkumar is viral online where he was caught using drugs during IPL.



He gave an explanation that it was some tablet/ milk power for his baby. But where is the baby and wife here?



(1/n)pic.twitter.com/T6LXICsYUp — GeoMedicus (@dr_harish_s) June 26, 2026

The protest was triggered by a video circulating on social media in which Sarathkumar appeared to crush a white substance using a debit card while attending an IPL match. Addressing the controversy, the actor-politician clarified that the substance was a tablet, which he had crushed so it could be given to his unwell child.

Despite Sarathkumar's explanation, the DMK continued to press for legal action, accusing him of raising public suspicion through the incident. Police, however, prevented the demonstration from continuing and removed the protesters from the site after taking several of them into custody.