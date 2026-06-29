Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsSarathkumar 'Drugs' Video: DMK Workers Detained While Protesting Against Vijay's Party Leader

Sarathkumar 'Drugs' Video: DMK Workers Detained While Protesting Against Vijay's Party Leader

Police intervened soon after the protest began, citing the lack of official permission. At least 50 protesters were detained before the gathering was dispersed.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

DMK workers were detained while staging a protest in Chennai demanding legal action against Tamil Nadu Minister for Human Resources Management R Sarathkumar over an old viral video that allegedly showed him handling a white powder during an IPL match earlier this year.

The demonstration, organised despite police denying permission, was led by former Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R Priya. A large number of DMK supporters participated in the road blockade, briefly disrupting traffic in the locality.

Police intervened soon after the protest began, citing the lack of official permission. At least 50 protesters were detained before the gathering was dispersed.

Sarathkumar Old Video

The protest was triggered by a video circulating on social media in which Sarathkumar appeared to crush a white substance using a debit card while attending an IPL match. Addressing the controversy, the actor-politician clarified that the substance was a tablet, which he had crushed so it could be given to his unwell child.

Despite Sarathkumar's explanation, the DMK continued to press for legal action, accusing him of raising public suspicion through the incident. Police, however, prevented the demonstration from continuing and removed the protesters from the site after taking several of them into custody.

Before You Go

Ketan Murder Case: Scooter Used in Ketan Murder Recovered by Pune Police

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu R Sarathkumar R Sarathkumar Viral Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sarathkumar 'Drugs' Video: DMK Workers Detained While Protesting Against Vijay's Party Leader
Sarathkumar 'Drugs' Video: DMK Workers Detained While Protesting Against Vijay's Party Leader
India
9 CISF Personnel, Driver Injured On-Duty Vehicle Overturns In J-K's Katra; 3 Critical
9 CISF Personnel, Driver Injured On-Duty Vehicle Overturns In J-K's Katra; 3 Critical
India
'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest
'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest
Cities
Delhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today
Delhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Murder Case: Scooter Used in Ketan Murder Recovered by Pune Police
Ayodhya: Ayodhya Police Expands Temple Donation Theft Probe
Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law
Breaking News: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget