'Live for Bharat, Not Die for It’: RSS Chief Bhagwat’s Message At Event Commemorating Savarkar

Sri Vijaya Puram: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday stressed the importance of placing the nation above everything and emphasised that "it’s time to live for Bharat and not die for it." Addressing a programme here to commemorate the 115th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's song 'Sagara Praan Talamala', Bhagwat said, "We remember Savarkar ji for his patriotism…hamare desh main hamare apne desh ki hi bhakti honi chahiyee. Yahan tere tukde honge waisi bhasha honi hi nahi chhahiyee." (In our country, we should have devotion only towards our nation.

Here, language like 'you will be broken into pieces' should not be used.) He further said, "Confrontation over small issues reflects how we think today. To build a great nation, we have to recall and take Savarkar's message to the masses." Hinting at divisions based on caste and religion, Bhagwat added, "Savarkar ji never said that he is from Maharashtra or belongs to a certain caste. He always taught the ideology of ek rashtra (one nation). We have to keep our nation above all such confrontation. We have to believe that we all are Bharat." "It's time to live for Bharat and not die for it. Every single person is important. As we know how a small squirrel contributed his part (along with the Vanar Sena) in making the Ram Setu," he said.

We have to keep selfish interests away and then only we will be able to fulfil Savarkar ji's dream, he added. "Savarkar ji selflessly worked for Bharat. Whatever we do, we should do it for our nation and only then we can make it a 'Vishwa Guru'," he said. He said, "We all must feel the pain that Savarkar felt for the country. We must always keep our nation first in mind in whatever we do. Become professionals, earn money but do not forget the nation. It is not necessary to become a monk in nation building".

Bhagwat was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event. Other dignitaries present included Union Minister Ashish Shelar, Padma Shri Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, actors Randeep Hooda and Sharad Ponkshe, and historian Dr. Vikram Sampath. The event was organised by Mumbai-based 'Valuable Group'.

"This ceremony was not merely a cultural programme, but a humble salute to the inspiring history of India's freedom struggle. It is a sincere effort to kindle the spark of patriotism in the hearts of future generations," said Ameya Hete, founder, Valuable Group.

