Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'Live for Bharat, Not Die for It’: RSS Chief Bhagwat’s Message At Event Commemorating Savarkar

'Live for Bharat, Not Die for It’: RSS Chief Bhagwat’s Message At Event Commemorating Savarkar

Bhagwat urges unity, says nation must come above all divisions while invoking Savarkar’s message.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sri Vijaya Puram: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday stressed the importance of placing the nation above everything and emphasised that "it’s time to live for Bharat and not die for it." Addressing a programme here to commemorate the 115th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's song 'Sagara Praan Talamala', Bhagwat said, "We remember Savarkar ji for his patriotism…hamare desh main hamare apne desh ki hi bhakti honi chahiyee. Yahan tere tukde honge waisi bhasha honi hi nahi chhahiyee." (In our country, we should have devotion only towards our nation.

Here, language like 'you will be broken into pieces' should not be used.) He further said, "Confrontation over small issues reflects how we think today. To build a great nation, we have to recall and take Savarkar's message to the masses." Hinting at divisions based on caste and religion, Bhagwat added, "Savarkar ji never said that he is from Maharashtra or belongs to a certain caste. He always taught the ideology of ek rashtra (one nation). We have to keep our nation above all such confrontation. We have to believe that we all are Bharat." "It's time to live for Bharat and not die for it. Every single person is important. As we know how a small squirrel contributed his part (along with the Vanar Sena) in making the Ram Setu," he said.

We have to keep selfish interests away and then only we will be able to fulfil Savarkar ji's dream, he added. "Savarkar ji selflessly worked for Bharat. Whatever we do, we should do it for our nation and only then we can make it a 'Vishwa Guru'," he said. He said, "We all must feel the pain that Savarkar felt for the country. We must always keep our nation first in mind in whatever we do. Become professionals, earn money but do not forget the nation. It is not necessary to become a monk in nation building".

Bhagwat was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event. Other dignitaries present included Union Minister Ashish Shelar, Padma Shri Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, actors Randeep Hooda and Sharad Ponkshe, and historian Dr. Vikram Sampath. The event was organised by Mumbai-based 'Valuable Group'.

"This ceremony was not merely a cultural programme, but a humble salute to the inspiring history of India's freedom struggle. It is a sincere effort to kindle the spark of patriotism in the hearts of future generations," said Ameya Hete, founder, Valuable Group. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Savarkar BJP RSS Sanatan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
India
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
News
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget