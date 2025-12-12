Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes drug, Ozempic, was officially launched in India on December 12. Unlike in the US and Europe, where semaglutide is also sold as Wegovy for weight loss, India has approved Ozempic only for type-2 diabetes management.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, a class of drugs that mimic the GLP-1 hormone produced by the body. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar, digestion and appetite. By boosting insulin secretion and slowing stomach emptying, Ozempic improves glucose control and keeps users feeling full longer. It is taken once a week using a pre-filled injection pen.

Doctors Raise Red Flags Over Misuse

While experts call the launch a major boost for diabetes care, they also warn of rising misuse for cosmetic weight loss—an issue that has already sparked controversy in other countries.

Dr Swati Maheshwari, Internal Medicine specialist at Fortis Manesar, told NDTV that Ozempic offers 'strong benefits' but must be prescribed responsibly. She emphasized that it is not a quick-fix slimming shot, and misuse can lead to dehydration, gallstones, pancreatitis, muscle loss and rapid weight regain.

Doctors also highlight that patients undergoing obesity treatment must focus on adequate protein intake, hydration and strength training to avoid muscle loss as appetite decreases.

Who Should Not Use Ozempic

Specialists across India stress that people with the following must avoid or be cautious:

Personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN2)

History of pancreatitis

Severe gastrointestinal disorders

Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation. More serious risks involve gallbladder and kidney complications.

Doctors generally recommend starting at 0.25 mg weekly for four weeks, then increasing to 0.5 mg, strictly under medical supervision.

Why Ozempic Matters For India

India has one of the world’s largest diabetes burdens. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, 10.1 crore adults, 11.4% of the population, are living with diabetes. Another 13.6 crore adults have prediabetes, and obesity rates continue to rise sharply.

Given this backdrop, GLP-1 therapies like semaglutide could play a significant role in long-term metabolic health. Ozempic has been shown to:

Reduce HbA1c levels effectively

Support healthy weight loss (as an added benefit)

Lower risk of heart attack and stroke

Slow progression of chronic kidney disease

Price Of Ozempic In India

As per Reuters, Novo Nordisk has priced Ozempic in India at:

₹8,800/month (0.25 mg)

₹10,170/month (0.5 mg)

₹11,175/month (1 mg)

Each pen covers four weekly doses.

Competition In India’s GLP-1 Market

India’s GLP-1 segment is expanding rapidly as obesity and diabetes rates climb. Rival therapies, especially Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, have already seen strong sales. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have both partnered with Indian pharmaceutical distributors to expand access beyond major metro cities.

With Ozempic entering the market and Wegovy’s price drop globally fuelling interest in GLP-1 drugs, competition is expected to intensify as India’s metabolic-health market grows toward an estimated ₹25,000 crore by 2030.

How Considerable Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a powerful, research-backed therapy but it is not a casual weight-loss injection. In India, it is approved only for type-2 diabetes, and should be used strictly under medical guidance, along with lifestyle changes.

If you are considering it for diabetes or for weight speak to a qualified doctor. This drug can be life-changing for the right patient, but risky if misused.