‘Pouring Fuel On Antisemitic Fire’: Netanyahu Hits Out At Australia After Sydney Shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sharply criticised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following a deadly shooting at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney, linking the attack to Canberra’s support for Palestinian statehood. As countries around the world expressed shock and solidarity with Australia, Netanyahu said he had previously warned Albanese that backing a Palestinian state would “pour fuel on the antisemitic fire”. His remarks come amid heightened global tensions over the Gaza war and a surge in antisemitic incidents in several countries.

Netanyahu Links Attack To Palestinian Statehood

Speaking during a public address, Netanyahu said he had cautioned the Australian prime minister months earlier that calls to recognise a Palestinian state would embolden antisemitism. Referring to the Sydney attack, Netanyahu claimed such political positions had consequences.

Throughout the war in Gaza, Netanyahu has repeatedly attempted to link international criticism of Israel’s military campaign, launched after Hamas’ 2023 attack, and growing support for Palestinian statehood to rising antisemitic incidents worldwide.

Other members of Israel’s government also urged Australia to take stronger action against what they described as a sharp increase in antisemitic attacks. However, Netanyahu went further by directly associating the Bondi Beach shooting with Canberra’s diplomatic stance.

Australia’s Position & Global Context

Australia was among several countries that formally recognised a Palestinian state in September during the United Nations General Assembly. According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, 159 countries now recognise Palestine.

The majority of the international community continues to view a two-state solution as the only viable path to ending decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Australia has maintained that its position is aimed at supporting long-term peace and stability in the region.

Netanyahu’s government has consistently opposed international recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that such moves reward Hamas and undermine Israel’s security.

Australian authorities have said investigations into the Sydney shooting are ongoing, while Prime Minister Albanese has described the attack as targeted antisemitic violence and vowed a firm response.