Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Pouring Fuel On Antisemitic Fire’: Netanyahu Hits Out At Australia After Sydney Shooting

‘Pouring Fuel On Antisemitic Fire’: Netanyahu Hits Out At Australia After Sydney Shooting

Australia was among several countries that formally recognised a Palestinian state in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sharply criticised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following a deadly shooting at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney, linking the attack to Canberra’s support for Palestinian statehood. As countries around the world expressed shock and solidarity with Australia, Netanyahu said he had previously warned Albanese that backing a Palestinian state would “pour fuel on the antisemitic fire”. His remarks come amid heightened global tensions over the Gaza war and a surge in antisemitic incidents in several countries.

Netanyahu Links Attack To Palestinian Statehood

Speaking during a public address, Netanyahu said he had cautioned the Australian prime minister months earlier that calls to recognise a Palestinian state would embolden antisemitism. Referring to the Sydney attack, Netanyahu claimed such political positions had consequences.

Throughout the war in Gaza, Netanyahu has repeatedly attempted to link international criticism of Israel’s military campaign, launched after Hamas’ 2023 attack, and growing support for Palestinian statehood to rising antisemitic incidents worldwide.

Other members of Israel’s government also urged Australia to take stronger action against what they described as a sharp increase in antisemitic attacks. However, Netanyahu went further by directly associating the Bondi Beach shooting with Canberra’s diplomatic stance.

Australia’s Position & Global Context

Australia was among several countries that formally recognised a Palestinian state in September during the United Nations General Assembly. According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, 159 countries now recognise Palestine.

The majority of the international community continues to view a two-state solution as the only viable path to ending decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Australia has maintained that its position is aimed at supporting long-term peace and stability in the region.

Netanyahu’s government has consistently opposed international recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that such moves reward Hamas and undermine Israel’s security.

Australian authorities have said investigations into the Sydney shooting are ongoing, while Prime Minister Albanese has described the attack as targeted antisemitic violence and vowed a firm response.

Also read
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu Australia Bondi Beach . Australia Naveed Akram
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
World
Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community
Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community
India
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
Cricket
Mega Win For India! Hosts Crush South Africa To Take 2-1 Lead
Mega Win For India! Hosts Crush South Africa To Take 2-1 Lead
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget