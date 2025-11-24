PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his review with instructions to ensure that the entire ceremony proceeds without any disruptions.
Ayodhya has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the historic flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on Tuesday. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the administration has deployed thousands of personnel, anti-drone units, NSG snipers and specialised surveillance teams across the temple town. With massive crowds expected and the event drawing nationwide attention, Ayodhya has effectively been converted into a high-security zone to ensure seamless coordination, strict law-and-order management and flawless execution of the Dharam Dhwaj ceremony.
Massive Security Deployment
A total of 6,970 security personnel have been deployed across the city, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber specialists and technical experts. Anti-drone systems, sniper surveillance and advanced monitoring units are active in and around the temple complex. Senior officials, ranging from Superintendents of Police to field-level teams, are overseeing operations round the clock.
Teams responsible for crowd control, security screening, explosives detection and emergency response have been stationed at all key points. Bomb squads, dog squads, fire units, VVIP protection teams, rapid-response groups and traffic divisions remain fully operational.
High-Tech Equipment Strengthens The Security Grid
Modern safety and anti-sabotage equipment has been integrated into the security plan, including:
Mine detection units
BDS squads
X-ray scanners
Handheld metal detectors
Vehicle scanners
CCTV surveillance systems
High-response vans
Ambulances
Deployment Summary for Security and Law & Order
14 Superintendents of Police
30 Additional Superintendents of Police
90 Deputy SPs
242 Male Inspectors
1,060 Sub-Inspectors
80 Female Sub-Inspectors
3,090 Male Head Constables
448 Female Head Constables
Traffic Management Deployment
16 Traffic Inspectors
130 Traffic Sub-Inspectors
820 Traffic personnel
Specialised Units
2 ATS Commando Teams
2 NSG Sniper Units
Anti-Drone Unit deployed
Security Protocols for the Dharam Dhwaj Ceremony
2 escort teams (3 personnel each)
16 access-control points
3 AS checking teams
15 spotter surveillance teams
2 bearer units
1 Anti-Mobile Mines Team
9 BDDS units
15 spot-check teams
4 fire brigades
12 pilot vehicles
105 DFMDs
380 HHMDs
1 vehicle-mounted jammer
Technical and Cyber Vigilance
2 ATS Teams
Approx. 90 technical experts
1 Anti-Drone System
4 Cyber Commandos
Drone Surveillance Across Key Locations
Additional arrangements include 38 personnel for parking management, crowd-control barriers at major intersections, and special security protocols for VIP routes and temple premises. Sniper surveillance and high-rise monitoring remain operational along designated paths.
Prime Minister Modi’s Schedule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday and ceremonially hoist a saffron flag atop the temple’s Shikhar. Preparations for the event are complete. On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site review to inspect arrangements and direct officials for smooth execution.
The Prime Minister will greet the people of Ayodhya before beginning his temple tour. At around 10 a.m., he will visit the Saptmandir complex to offer prayers at the temples of Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Devi Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. He will then proceed to the Sheshavatar Temple, followed by the Mata Annapurna Temple at about 11 a.m. Afterwards, he will offer prayers in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Darbar.
At approximately 12 noon, the Prime Minister will hoist a 10-foot-high, 20-foot-long triangular saffron flag on the temple’s pinnacle. The flag features a shining sun symbolising Lord Shri Ram’s valour, the sacred “Om”, and the Kovidara tree, representing dignity, heritage and the ideals of Ramrajya.
The Shikhar has been constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, surrounded by an 800-metre enclosure crafted in South Indian architecture. The outer walls of the main shrine carry 87 carved stone panels depicting episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana, while 79 bronze panels illustrate scenes from India’s cultural traditions.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his review with instructions to ensure that the entire ceremony proceeds without any disruptions.