PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ayodhya has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the historic flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on Tuesday. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the administration has deployed thousands of personnel, anti-drone units, NSG snipers and specialised surveillance teams across the temple town. With massive crowds expected and the event drawing nationwide attention, Ayodhya has effectively been converted into a high-security zone to ensure seamless coordination, strict law-and-order management and flawless execution of the Dharam Dhwaj ceremony.

Massive Security Deployment

A total of 6,970 security personnel have been deployed across the city, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber specialists and technical experts. Anti-drone systems, sniper surveillance and advanced monitoring units are active in and around the temple complex. Senior officials, ranging from Superintendents of Police to field-level teams, are overseeing operations round the clock.

Teams responsible for crowd control, security screening, explosives detection and emergency response have been stationed at all key points. Bomb squads, dog squads, fire units, VVIP protection teams, rapid-response groups and traffic divisions remain fully operational.

High-Tech Equipment Strengthens The Security Grid

Modern safety and anti-sabotage equipment has been integrated into the security plan, including:

Mine detection units

BDS squads

X-ray scanners

Handheld metal detectors

Vehicle scanners

CCTV surveillance systems

High-response vans

Ambulances

Deployment Summary for Security and Law & Order

14 Superintendents of Police

30 Additional Superintendents of Police

90 Deputy SPs

242 Male Inspectors

1,060 Sub-Inspectors

80 Female Sub-Inspectors

3,090 Male Head Constables

448 Female Head Constables

Traffic Management Deployment

16 Traffic Inspectors

130 Traffic Sub-Inspectors

820 Traffic personnel

Specialised Units

2 ATS Commando Teams

2 NSG Sniper Units

Anti-Drone Unit deployed

Security Protocols for the Dharam Dhwaj Ceremony

2 escort teams (3 personnel each)

16 access-control points

3 AS checking teams

15 spotter surveillance teams

2 bearer units

1 Anti-Mobile Mines Team

9 BDDS units

15 spot-check teams

4 fire brigades

12 pilot vehicles

105 DFMDs

380 HHMDs

1 vehicle-mounted jammer

Technical and Cyber Vigilance

2 ATS Teams

Approx. 90 technical experts

1 Anti-Drone System

4 Cyber Commandos

Drone Surveillance Across Key Locations

Additional arrangements include 38 personnel for parking management, crowd-control barriers at major intersections, and special security protocols for VIP routes and temple premises. Sniper surveillance and high-rise monitoring remain operational along designated paths.

Prime Minister Modi’s Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday and ceremonially hoist a saffron flag atop the temple’s Shikhar. Preparations for the event are complete. On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site review to inspect arrangements and direct officials for smooth execution.

The Prime Minister will greet the people of Ayodhya before beginning his temple tour. At around 10 a.m., he will visit the Saptmandir complex to offer prayers at the temples of Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Devi Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. He will then proceed to the Sheshavatar Temple, followed by the Mata Annapurna Temple at about 11 a.m. Afterwards, he will offer prayers in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Darbar.

At approximately 12 noon, the Prime Minister will hoist a 10-foot-high, 20-foot-long triangular saffron flag on the temple’s pinnacle. The flag features a shining sun symbolising Lord Shri Ram’s valour, the sacred “Om”, and the Kovidara tree, representing dignity, heritage and the ideals of Ramrajya.

The Shikhar has been constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, surrounded by an 800-metre enclosure crafted in South Indian architecture. The outer walls of the main shrine carry 87 carved stone panels depicting episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana, while 79 bronze panels illustrate scenes from India’s cultural traditions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his review with instructions to ensure that the entire ceremony proceeds without any disruptions.