Winter Session Begins On December 1 With SIR Row Expected To Dominate Parliament

HomeNewsWinter Session Begins On December 1 With SIR Row Expected To Dominate Parliament

The government has maintained that the SIR is a routine responsibility of the Election Commission of India and does not require the intervention of Parliament.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:06 AM (IST)
The Winter Session of Parliament will open on Monday, December 1, with 15 working days scheduled until December 19. The session begins amid intense disagreement over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently underway in 12 states following Bihar. Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have indicated they will not allow normal business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha unless the House takes up a discussion on the SIR. With these positions firmly drawn, expectations are already set for a turbulent opening phase of the session.

Opposition Targets SIR

The revised voter roll exercise will be the first major issue on the floor. Congress,TMC, SP and DMK allege that the process is “deeply flawed” and being implemented with “political intent,” especially in states headed for elections. Rahul Gandhi has asserted that SIR involves non-transparent deletion of names and “manipulation to benefit the ruling BJP”.

The government argues that the SIR is a standard, mandated exercise carried out by the independent Election Commission of India, and therefore does not warrant questioning in Parliament. The disagreement is likely to drive Parliamentary strategy in the coming days.

Debate Over Red Fort Blast

A discussion on internal security has also been demanded after the recent blast linked to an alleged terror module near Red Fort in Delhi. Opposition parties want a detailed examination of intelligence failures and foreign policy concerns. Government sources have said they are willing to discuss security under existing rules, but are unlikely to allow the issue to be framed as a charge against the administration.

Pollution & Environment

The crisis of toxic air in Delhi and northern India is also expected to be taken up. MPs from these regions are preparing to demand answers on the status of current measures and long-term plans to curb pollution.

Major Bills Expected

The government’s legislative business features several high-profile Bills. The Atomic Energy Bill 2025 proposes private sector participation in nuclear power generation. The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 aims to change the 74% cap on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector. Amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are intended to strengthen creditor protections and reduce delays in insolvency resolutions, according to reports.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Parliament Winter Session Winter Session SIR
