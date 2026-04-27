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HomeNewsBooking LPG Gas Cylinder? These New Rules Might Change After May 1

Booking LPG Gas Cylinder? These New Rules Might Change After May 1

Commercial 19 kg cylinders have witnessed multiple hikes within a short span, especially in metro cities. These changes are largely attributed to global supply pressures.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India may revise LPG booking and delivery rules by May.
  • LPG prices seeing hikes due to global supply pressures.
  • Booking intervals and OTP delivery verification may change.
  • Government continues promoting PNG connections for households.

Gas Cylinder: With May approaching, discussions around possible changes in LPG booking and delivery rules are gaining momentum. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have disrupted global energy supplies, India is considering adjustments to ensure the steady availability of cooking gas and manage rising costs.

According to reports, major oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are reviewing the current LPG distribution system. An official announcement on revised norms is expected in May, which could impact booking cycles and delivery processes for consumers.

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Revision In LPG Prices

One of the key expectations is a revision in LPG prices. In recent weeks, prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders have already seen an increase, while commercial 19 kg cylinders have witnessed multiple hikes within a short span, especially in metro cities. These changes are largely attributed to global supply pressures triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities are also likely to tweak booking rules. Currently, consumers must wait a minimum period -- ranging from 25 days in urban areas to up to 45 days in rural regions -- before booking the next refill. This gap could be revised further. Additionally, the OTP-based delivery authentication system, introduced to curb leakages and ensure genuine distribution, may soon become a permanent feature nationwide.

Also Read: Carry An Onion To Beat The Heat? Scindia's Unusual Tip As North India Sizzles At 45°C

Despite supply concerns, the government has stated that domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG supplies remain stable. Data shows that nearly all LPG bookings are now made online, while a majority of deliveries are verified through authentication codes, improving transparency.

Govt's PNG Push

The government has also continued its push towards PNG connections in urban areas. Households with access to piped gas may be encouraged to transition, with earlier directives indicating that LPG supply could be discontinued after a certain period if PNG is available.

While these changes are still under consideration, consumers are advised to stay updated, as the new rules could reshape how LPG is booked, delivered, and priced in the coming months.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When can consumers expect an official announcement regarding changes to LPG booking and delivery rules?

An official announcement on revised LPG norms is expected in May. These changes could impact booking cycles and delivery processes for consumers.

Why have LPG prices increased recently?

Recent price increases for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders are largely attributed to global supply pressures triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Could the waiting period for booking the next LPG refill change?

Yes, authorities are likely to tweak booking rules. The current minimum waiting period before booking a refill could be revised further.

Will the OTP-based delivery authentication system become permanent?

The OTP-based delivery authentication system, implemented to prevent leakages, may soon become a permanent feature nationwide.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gas Cylinder LPG Cylinder Rates LPG Price Hike
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