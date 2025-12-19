Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsKerala High Court Denies Bail To Former TDB President N Vasu In Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

Kerala High Court Denies Bail To Former TDB President N Vasu In Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

Kerala HC refused bail to former TDB chief N Vasu and two officials in the Sabarimala gold loss probe; SIT inquiry continues.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday denied bail to former TDB president N Vasu and two former Board officials who are accused in the cases related to loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Besides Vasu, Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer B Murari Babu.

The High Court dismissed the bail pleas moved by the three accused.

The detailed orders are awaited.

The loss of gold from Sabarimala is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the High Court.

At present, the SIT has registered two cases in connection with the loss of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The probe is proceeding on the assumption that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, removed the gold plates after they were taken for electroplating in 2019.

Along with Potty, two former TDB presidents and four former employees of the Board have been arrested in the case so far. 

Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala High Court Kerala Sabarimala Gold Loss Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget