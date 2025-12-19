Kerala High Court Scraps State Nod For Liquor Plant In Palakkad Village

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKerala High Court Scraps State Nod For Liquor Plant In Palakkad Village

The Kerala High Court has quashed a state government order allowing a liquor plant in Elappully, Palakkad, following petitions opposing the project over environmental concerns.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday set aside a state government order permitting setting up of a liquor plant in Elappully village of Palakkad district.

The government order was set aside by a bench of justices Sathish Ninan and P Krishna Kumar on a bunch of pleas challenging the same.

The court's decision was confirmed by a government lawyer associated with the matter.

The detailed order giving reasons for the court's decision is awaited.

The state cabinet, in January, had approved a proposal by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to set up the liquor plant, subject to compliance with existing guidelines and conditions, in Elappully village.

However, the project has faced stiff opposition from the Elappully panchayat which has claimed that setting up the brewery would adversely affect the environment and agriculture of the village and the surrounding area within a 15-kilometre radius.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Kerala High Court Palakkad District Liquor Plant Elappully Village Oasis Commercial Kerala Government Order
