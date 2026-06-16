Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Raghav Chadha’s BJP Switch, Calls It ‘Unfortunate’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal demanded free electricity, bill waivers for Goa residents.

Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to the departure of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to the BJP, describing the development as “unfortunate”. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Kejriwal made the remarks when asked about the political switch. His comments are seen as one of his first public reactions since April, when seven of the Aam Aadmi Party’s ten Rajya Sabha MPs, including Chadha, joined the BJP.

Kejriwal also used the opportunity to criticise the BJP over recent political developments involving opposition parties, including the split within the Trinamool Congress.

‘Unfortunate’ Move

While speaking in Panaji, Kejriwal was asked about Raghav Chadha’s move to the BJP. Responding briefly, he said the development was “unfortunate”.

Why are Goans forced to pay inflated electricity bills? | Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/XPgX2ASc5O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2026

Attack On BJP

Kejriwal also commented on the split within the Trinamool Congress and accused the BJP of acting unethically. He said the developments showed that the BJP was “an unethical party”.

According to Kejriwal, people vote for a particular party, but the BJP either uses money to win over legislators or deploys central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to weaken rival parties.

He argued that what had happened in Maharashtra and West Bengal was not good for democracy. Kejriwal said breaking political parties, weakening the opposition and allegedly misusing agencies and money posed a serious threat to the democratic system.

He added that everyone should raise their voice against such practices. Referring to the Trinamool Congress, he said voters had elected the party’s MPs because they trusted the organisation, and it was wrong for a large number of them to later shift their support elsewhere.

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Goa Power Pitch

Kejriwal also raised local issues in Goa and urged the government led by Pramod Sawant to implement AAP’s electricity-related demands.

He said residents of the state were burdened by high power bills and called for 300 units of free electricity for every household. He also demanded that all electricity bills up to June 15, 2026 be waived.

According to Kejriwal, if these measures were implemented, nearly 76 per cent of Goa’s population would effectively receive zero electricity bills.

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