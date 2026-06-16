After 19-Hour ED Grilling, Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Speaker’s Summons

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twenty rebel TMC MPs sought formal recognition for their party merger.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is unlikely to take an immediate decision on the request made by rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs seeking recognition of their merger with another political party. According to sources, the Speaker intends to hear both sides and examine all relevant facts before arriving at a conclusion. The issue gained further attention after a controversy erupted over a summons sent by the Speaker’s office to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was unable to attend a scheduled meeting due to his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Summons Row

According to TMC sources, the Speaker’s office sent an email to Abhishek Banerjee at 2 pm on June 15, asking him to attend a meeting at 4 pm the same day.

At the time, Banerjee was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. During the proceedings, he did not have access to his mobile phone or personal email and therefore could not view the communication in time.

Sources said that around an hour after the email was sent, the Speaker’s office contacted TMC MP Kirti Azad by phone and informed him about the scheduled meeting. Azad subsequently visited the Speaker’s office and informed officials that Banerjee was engaged in the ED inquiry and would not be able to attend at the appointed time.

Azad also requested that a fresh date and time be provided. He reportedly conveyed that both Banerjee and the TMC were willing to cooperate fully with the process.

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Rebel MPs’ Plea

The matter relates to a recent meeting between 20 rebel TMC MPs and the Lok Sabha Speaker. The MPs sought official recognition for the merger of their group with another political party.

The Speaker is now required to decide on that request. While the rebel MPs are attempting to secure formal recognition of the merger, the TMC leadership is contesting the move and describing it as an anti-party action.

The dispute has therefore acquired both political and legal significance. For now, attention remains focused on the Speaker’s next step. Sources indicate that no final decision is expected until both sides have been heard and all relevant documents and submissions have been thoroughly reviewed.

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