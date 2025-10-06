Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan visited the site of the Karur stampede on Monday, offering condolences to the families of victims and calling for accountability. The tragic incident, which occurred on September 27 during a rally addressed by Vijay, chief of the fledgling Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claimed 41 lives and left over 50 injured — making it one of the most devastating political event tragedies in recent memory.

Kamal Haasan Urges Accountability

“It is time to apologise, time to accept mistake,” said Haasan, as he met grieving families at the site. Emphasising empathy, he added, “I’ve come to express condolences to the victims of Karur tragedy. Don’t see this tragedy as numbers. Look at them as mothers, sisters and elderly. The investigation is underway. The matter is sub judice, it’s not right to comment on it now.”

Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP, maintained that he would not take political sides on the matter. “I’m a Centrist and a citizen of Tamil Nadu. Let’s not take sides in this issue. If we are to take sides, let’s take the people’s side,” he said.

Praise for CM Stalin’s Leadership

The MNM chief lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin for his swift response, stating, “The Chief Minister displayed exemplary leadership qualities, and we should thank him for that.” He added, “Any government will take responsibility. But the matter is now sub judice.”

Haasan also pointed to the need for introspection, remarking that the stampede reflected a “shirking of responsibility”, urging everyone involved “not to keep blaming somebody else.”

Vijay Yet to Visit Victims’ Families

While Haasan’s visit drew widespread attention, Vijay, whose statewide political tour ended in tragedy during its third week, has not yet visited the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested two TVK functionaries, including district secretary Mathiyazhagan, while senior leaders Bussy Anand (General Secretary) and Nirmal Kumar (Deputy General Secretary) remain absconding after being denied anticipatory bail by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

They, along with others, face serious charges such as attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety.

Probe and Government Action

Following court directions, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General Asra Garg has been formed to probe the incident. The High Court also criticised Vijay for leaving the venue after the tragedy and ordered a temporary suspension of public rallies along state and national highways until a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is formulated.

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a single-member inquiry commission headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. Chief Minister Stalin has assured that comprehensive guidelines for political rallies and public gatherings will be framed based on the commission’s recommendations.

Political Fallout and Relief Measures

Facing mounting criticism, Vijay alleged a conspiracy by the ruling DMK, a claim strongly denied by both the DMK and the State Police, who in turn accused TVK of violating safety norms and using the event for political showmanship.

The State government has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each deceased’s family and ₹1 lakh for the injured. Separately, Vijay has pledged ₹20 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured from his party fund.