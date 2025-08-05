Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Take Tuition From Me’: Nadda Tells Opposition Amid Row Over Parliament Protest

‘Take Tuition From Me’: Nadda Tells Opposition Amid Row Over Parliament Protest

Mallikarjun Kharge, on behalf of the opposition parties, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deployed CISF personnel near the well of the House.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)

Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were involved in a verbal spat on Tuesday over the alleged deployment of CISF personnel inside the House. Mallikarjun Kharge, on behalf of the opposition parties, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deployed CISF personnel near the well of the House.

Kharge said, "We are astonished and shocked at how CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the house, when the members were exercising their democratic right of protest. We saw this yesterday and again today. Has our parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable, and we condemn it. We expect that in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the house when members are raising important issues of public concern."

"When Arun Jaitley ji was the LoP in Rajya Sabha and Sushma Swaraj ji was the LoP of Lok Sabha, they said that disturbing the proceedings is also to strengthen the Democratic process. This is not a huge thing. We are protesting in a democratic way, and we will continue to do so. This is our right," the LoP said.
However, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh refuted the claims made by Kharge and stated that it was not the CISF personnel but the Parliamentary security.

He clarified that the only people responsible for maintaining decorum by the order of the Chair are marshals. JP Nadda, replying to this, said, "You have made it clear that disrupting proceedings is undemocratic. If I am speaking and someone comes beside me shouting slogans, that is not democracy. This is not the proper way to function. I myself have been in the Opposition for a long time, and I would say--take tuition from me on how to work as the Opposition, because you'll be there for the next 40 years."

Also read : RBI’s August MPC Decision Tomorrow: How To Watch It Live And What’s At Stake

Slamming the opposition, Nadda said that their behaviour is not only undemocratic, but an attempt to create anarchy. "Their idea of democracy ends the moment they leave their seats and start disturbing a member of the ruling party who has the right to speak. This is not only undemocratic, but an attempt to create anarchy," he said.

"Any person present in the House to maintain decorum by the order of the Chair is a marshal, not from any parliamentary force. What bothers them is that when you (Harivansh) enforced discipline, their anarchic behaviour was stopped. I thank you for that," the Leader of the House said.

Joining the debate, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva emphasised that the opposition is asking for a discussion only as the Parliament is meant for debate, deliberation and discussion.

"Why are the opposition protesting? We are asking for a discussion. The ruling party should come to the chamber in the BAC. The Parliament is meant for debate, deliberation and discussion. When we raise our voice, we are being interpreted as if the Opposition is disrupting the House," Siva said. Amid continuing sloganeering, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Opposition LoP BJP Parliament Protest MALLIKARJUN KHARGE LOk Sabha JP Nadda PARLIAMENT
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget