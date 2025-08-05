‘Take Tuition From Me’: Nadda Tells Opposition Amid Row Over Parliament Protest

Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were involved in a verbal spat on Tuesday over the alleged deployment of CISF personnel inside the House. Mallikarjun Kharge, on behalf of the opposition parties, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deployed CISF personnel near the well of the House.

Kharge said, "We are astonished and shocked at how CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the house, when the members were exercising their democratic right of protest. We saw this yesterday and again today. Has our parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable, and we condemn it. We expect that in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the house when members are raising important issues of public concern."

Kharge tells Deputy Chairman Harivansh, "... I wrote to you - 'I am writing to you on behalf of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha. We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF are made to run into the Well of the House when…

"When Arun Jaitley ji was the LoP in Rajya Sabha and Sushma Swaraj ji was the LoP of Lok Sabha, they said that disturbing the proceedings is also to strengthen the Democratic process. This is not a huge thing. We are protesting in a democratic way, and we will continue to do so. This is our right," the LoP said.

However, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh refuted the claims made by Kharge and stated that it was not the CISF personnel but the Parliamentary security.

He clarified that the only people responsible for maintaining decorum by the order of the Chair are marshals. JP Nadda, replying to this, said, "You have made it clear that disrupting proceedings is undemocratic. If I am speaking and someone comes beside me shouting slogans, that is not democracy. This is not the proper way to function. I myself have been in the Opposition for a long time, and I would say--take tuition from me on how to work as the Opposition, because you'll be there for the next 40 years."

Slamming the opposition, Nadda said that their behaviour is not only undemocratic, but an attempt to create anarchy. "Their idea of democracy ends the moment they leave their seats and start disturbing a member of the ruling party who has the right to speak. This is not only undemocratic, but an attempt to create anarchy," he said.

"Any person present in the House to maintain decorum by the order of the Chair is a marshal, not from any parliamentary force. What bothers them is that when you (Harivansh) enforced discipline, their anarchic behaviour was stopped. I thank you for that," the Leader of the House said.

Joining the debate, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva emphasised that the opposition is asking for a discussion only as the Parliament is meant for debate, deliberation and discussion.

"Why are the opposition protesting? We are asking for a discussion. The ruling party should come to the chamber in the BAC. The Parliament is meant for debate, deliberation and discussion. When we raise our voice, we are being interpreted as if the Opposition is disrupting the House," Siva said. Amid continuing sloganeering, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.