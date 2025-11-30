Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ujjain Mass Wedding: MP CM's Son Marries Alongside 21 Couples From Different Communities

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
MP CM Mohan Yadav’s son’s wedding gained attention for being solemnised at a mass marriage ceremony in Ujjain, where couples from different sections of society were married together. The wedding of Yadav’s younger son, Abhimanyu, and Ishita took place at the event, which brought together participants from varied social backgrounds. Governor Mangubhai Patel praised the Chief Minister for setting “a fine example of social harmony”, saying he had “demonstrated exemplary commitment to social cohesion”, according to a government statement. The initiative has drawn praise for its messaging on inclusivity, simplicity and community participation.

Yoga guru Ramdev officiated the rituals for 21 couples and said Mohan Yadav was the first chief minister to take such an initiative. He said the move could serve as an inspiring example for influential and political families, and “help curb wasteful expenditure in weddings while motivating middle and lower middle-class families.” Ramdev added that the CM’s gesture reflected the spirit of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

Chief Minister Yadav said the wedding event included couples from various sections of society, including Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and that the mass marriage was conducted in accordance with “Sanatan traditions”.

All couples, including Abhimanyu and Ishita, received blessings from the saints present at the ceremony.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Durga Das Uikey, and MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar attended the event, alongside ministers and MLAs.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh MP CM Son Wedding
