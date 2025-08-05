Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI’s August MPC Decision Tomorrow: How To Watch It Live And What’s At Stake

RBI’s August MPC Decision Tomorrow: How To Watch It Live And What’s At Stake

The MPC meets every two months to assess prevailing macroeconomic conditions, determine key interest rates like the repo rate, and revise inflation and growth estimates.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 01:55 PM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the outcome of its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday, August 6, at 10 AM.

The three-day meeting, taking place from August 4 to 6, 2025, is being chaired by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra. The decision, which holds implications for interest rates and economic growth, will be delivered by the governor and streamed live on the RBI’s YouTube channel, X handle, and official website.

Following the announcement, a press conference is scheduled for 12 noon, offering deeper insight into the central bank’s assessment and future policy stance. Viewers can also follow ABP Live’s website for real-time updates and expert insights.

Bi-Monthly Policy Meets: A Brief Overview

The MPC meets every two months to assess prevailing macroeconomic conditions, determine key interest rates like the repo rate, and revise inflation and growth estimates. The upcoming meetings for FY26 are set for September 29–October 1, December 3–5, and February 4–6, 2026.

In its last meeting in June, the RBI delivered a 50 basis points (bps) cut to bring the repo rate to 5.5 per cent, its third consecutive reduction this year. The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was also lowered by 100 bps to 3 per cent, to be rolled out in phases.

Also Read : India’s Services PMI Rises To 60.5 In July, But Hiring Slows To 15-Month Low: HSBC

What To Expect From August MPC?

Market observers expect the RBI to take a cautious approach this time. Gaurav Goel, entrepreneur and SEBI-registered investment advisor, anticipates another 25 bps rate cut, bringing the repo rate to 5.25 per cent, citing ample room for pro-growth measures amid easing inflation.

“This may be the final cut in the current calendar year, capping a total 100 bps reduction since April,” Goel noted, adding that Governor Malhotra is expected to focus on effective rate transmission across the banking system.

In contrast, Vinayak Magotra of Centricity WealthTech expects the central bank to pause further cuts in this round. “With a 50-bps reduction in the repo rate and 100-bps CRR cut already in play, the RBI may allow the full impact of recent moves to unfold,” he said.

Inflation, Growth and Global Headwinds

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May, staying well below the RBI’s 4 per cent medium-term target. With food prices softening and the monsoon season favourable, CPI inflation forecasts for FY26 may be revised downward again from the current 3.7 per cent estimate.

However, the RBI remains wary of external risks, including tariffs imposed by the US, and domestic uncertainties.

GDP growth for FY26 remains projected at 6.5 per cent, driven by strong public spending and robust consumption across urban and rural India.

Also Read : Amazon Layoffs: Tech Giant Fires Hundreds Of Employees In THIS Department

Repo Rate and Its Impact on Borrowers

The repo rate—the interest at which the RBI lends to commercial banks—directly influences loan EMIs and deposit interest. The June cut followed earlier reductions of 25 bps each in February and April, breaking an 11-meeting pause in rate changes. While lower rates can ease borrowing costs for consumers, they may also reduce returns on savings.

As inflation moderates and the effects of previous actions unfold, the central bank appears to be entering a phase of strategic patience. Analysts expect the RBI to continue evaluating both domestic indicators and global uncertainties before committing to further easing, especially with tariff tensions and monsoon variability in the backdrop.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Repo Rate RBI Repo Rate RBI RBI MPC Meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra RBI MPC August RBI MPC Highlights RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra US Tariff Rbi Mpc August 2025 New Repo Rate RBI MPC When And Where To Watch Where To Watch Mpc Live When To Watch Mpc Live Rbi Mpc Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget