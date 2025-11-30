Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel's Unity

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity

Accused of bribery, fraud, and accepting gifts for favourable coverage and regulatory changes, Netanyahu faces serious charges stemming from alleged influence-peddling and quid pro quo arrangements.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 08:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a pardon from the president of Israel, asking for immediate clemency in the long-running corruption trial that has cast a shadow over his premiership. The appeal, submitted to the legal department of the President’s Office, was followed by a video statement in which he argued that the pardon would help heal deep divisions in the country.

Netanyahu said that while his personal preference was to see the legal process through to the end, the realities of military pressure and national security demanded a different course. He insisted that an early resolution of the trial would promote “much-needed national reconciliation.” The prime minister also noted that being required to attend court three times a week was deeply disruptive to his capacity to govern.

The presidential office reacted cautiously, describing the request as “extraordinary” and emphasising that it carries “significant implications.” The clemency appeal includes two documents: one signed by Netanyahu himself, the other by his lawyer. These will be forwarded to the justice ministry for review, then to the Legal Adviser in the President’s Office for further evaluation.

What Are the Charges Against Netanyahu?

  • Netanyahu remains the only sitting prime minister in Israel’s history to face criminal charges. He stands accused across three separate cases:
  • Bribery and influence-peddling: allegedly promoting regulatory changes favouring a telecom firm, in exchange for advantageous media coverage.
  • Acceptance of gifts: reportedly receiving lavish gifts worth up to US$200,000 from high-profile figures, in return for lobbying and favourable legal and media treatment.
  • Fraud and breach of trust: allegedly offering legislation to benefit a supportive newspaper, in exchange for positive media coverage to bolster his political standing.

The trial began in May 2020, following indictments filed the previous year. The most serious charges relate to the influence-peddling scandal, involving suspected manipulation of regulatory decisions to benefit a major telecom company in return for favourable publicity.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more
