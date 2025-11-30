Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Smashes 5 Records With Historic Century In Ranchi

Virat Kohli Smashes 5 Records With Historic Century In Ranchi

The innings in IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi saw Virat Kohli shatter multiple records, further cementing his legendary status in cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli delivered a sensational innings of 135 runs against South Africa in Ranchi, guiding Team India to an imposing total of 349 while batting first.

His dismissal was met with a standing ovation from the entire stadium, including the opposing players. Head coach Gautam Gambhir also applauded him warmly and embraced him as he returned to the pavilion. This innings saw Kohli shatter multiple records, further cementing his legendary status in cricket.

1. Most Centuries in a Single Format

Virat Kohli now holds the record for the most centuries in a single format of international cricket. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s mark of 51 Test centuries, Virat has now notched up 52 ODI hundreds, making him the first batsman to achieve such a milestone in any format.

2. Most Centuries at an Indian Venue

Virat Kohli has become the player with the most centuries at a single Indian venue. At the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, he has scored three centuries in just five innings. He has also recorded three centuries each in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

3. Most Centuries Against South Africa

This innings marked Kohli’s sixth ODI century against South Africa, making him the batsman with the most centuries against the Proteas in this format.

4. Most 50+ Scores at Home

With his 135-run knock, Virat Kohli surpassed another record held by Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the batsman with the most 50+ scores in ODIs on Indian soil. Tendulkar had reached 58 fifty-plus scores at home, and Kohli now has 59.

5. Most International Sixes at No. 3

Virat Kohli also set a new record for the most international sixes while batting at number three. He has now hit 218 sixes in 327 innings at this position, overtaking Ricky Ponting, who had 217 in 540 innings.

This stellar performance reinforced Kohli’s reputation as one of the most prolific and consistent batsmen in cricket history.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
