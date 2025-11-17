Jaishankar Arrives In Russia: Putin's India Visit & SCO Talks Take Center Stage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsJaishankar Arrives In Russia: Putin's India Visit & SCO Talks Take Center Stage

On Tuesday, Jaishankar would represent Prime Minister Modi at the SCO meeting of the prime ministers' council, which is likely to be addressed by President Putin.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Russia on a three-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting. At the airport, Jaishankar was received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Alexei Pavlovsky, Director of the Second Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Later in the day, he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, including cooperation within the SCO, BRICS, the UN, and the G-20, state-run TASS news agency reported.

They also touched upon preparations for President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi. President Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin had last visited New Delhi in 2021.

On Wednesday, he would virtually inaugurate two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg. India already has consulates in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok. 

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
EAM India-Russia JAISHANKAR
