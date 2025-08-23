J&K Govt To Take Over ‘Jamaat-Run’ Schools, Says Education Minister

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday said that the 215 educational institutions, run by the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami in the Valley, will be taken over by the government to safeguard the future of thousands of students.

Itoo claimed that the said schools remained unrecognised since 2019.

In a statement, the minister said these schools did not get recognition from the Education Department, and thousands of students from these schools faced hardships in appearing for the board exams.

To safeguard the interests of thousands of such students, the government intends to take over 215 schools, she said.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a notice to the School Administration Department regarding the takeover of the said schools.

These schools are likely to be taken over by the government on Saturday for which all arrangements have been made.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on February 28, 2019 and again on February 27, 2024, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) declared the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel), Jammu and Kashmir, as an unlawful association.

"The Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT)," the order read.

The validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired and has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies, the order read.

The Jammu and Kashmir government order said, "Now therefore, in view of the above and in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools in exercise of the powers conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010 notified vide SRO 123 of 2010 read with SRO 292 of 2018 and SO 177 of 2022, it is hereby ordered that the Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified."

The Concerned District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department, to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner, the order said further.

"He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools."

At least 37 schools in Anantnag, six in Bandipora, 53 in Baramulla, 20 in Budgam, six in Ganderbal, 16 in Kulgam, 36 in Kupwara, 21 in Pulwama, 15 in Shopian and four in Srinagar will be taken over by the government.

The process of scrutiny of FAT, established by the Jamaat in 1972, began in 2022.

Around 60,000 students were enrolled, and nearly 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were working in these schools, and some in the Jammu region.

Ten FAT schools were taken over by the Jammu and Kashmir government, under the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1983.

In a letter to the Additional Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department on June 16, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE), which is the managing body for private and public schools in the Union Territory, said that 10 schools run by the FAT in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir have been merged with the Government-run schools over the last 30 years.

The rest of the schools had either shut down completely or changed their ownership and management.

They are now run by elders and respectable citizens of their community, with the FAT only acting in a supervisory role in some cases.

Over the years, these schools fell into the hands of the community-run managing bodies, some activists and members of Jamaat, which was banned in February 2019.

