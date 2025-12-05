Explained: Why IndiGo Has Been Hit The Hardest By New Flight Duty Time Limitation Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s aviation sector has hit turbulence this week as the full implementation of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) collided with winter schedules, pilot shortages, and technical snags. Over 300 IndiGo flights were reportedly cancelled in just two days, and on-time performance fell drastically to 35 per cent, leaving passengers stranded at airports from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

The disruption has sparked a national conversation about airline preparedness, scheduling discipline, and the operational fragility of India’s busiest carrier amid surging passenger demand.

What Are FDTL Norms?

Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) are rules that dictate how long pilots can be on duty, the maximum hours they can fly, the number of night landings permitted, and mandatory rest periods. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revised these limits in January 2024 after reviewing global standards and pilot fatigue reports.

The new norms, implemented in two phases, include:

48 consecutive hours of weekly rest for pilots

Night hours redefined as 00:00–06:00 instead of 00:00–05:00

Maximum two night landings instead of six

No more than two consecutive night duties

Mandatory roster adjustments and quarterly fatigue reporting

These rules are designed to reduce fatigue-related safety risks and align Indian aviation practices with international standards.

Why FDTL Rules Are Back in the News

The FDTL rules were notified in May 2024 and were supposed to be implemented in two phases between July 2025 and November 2025. The transition exposed serious gaps in crew availability, particularly at IndiGo, India’s largest airline, which operates roughly 2,300 flights daily.

Over two days, more than 300 flights were cancelled, representing nearly 7 per cent of the airline’s operations. Official data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reported IndiGo’s on-time performance dropped to 35 per cent on Tuesday, December 2. By Wednesday, December 3, only 19.7 per cent of flights were on time. The airline later announced “calibrated adjustments” to schedules over the following days to stabilize operations.

Impact On Passengers And Airports

The disruptions caused chaos at major airports. Passengers expressed frustration on social media over long delays and cancellations. Many had to book costly alternate flights on other carriers due to the disruption. Airports from Mumbai to Bengaluru witnessed growing queues of stranded travelers.

IndiGo cited “unforeseen operational challenges” including minor technology glitches, winter schedule changes, adverse weather, air traffic congestion, and the full implementation of the new FDTL rules as reasons for the disruptions.

Why Pilot Fatigue Limits Matter

FDTL rules exist to ensure aviation safety. Fatigue is a high risk factor, particularly for early-morning departures and night landings. The expanded mandatory rest periods and reduced night operations are designed to improve safety. However, the trade-off is operational complexity, requiring more pilots or revised schedules, which can lead to cancellations and higher costs if airlines are unprepared.

Pilot Associations And Airline Pressure

Some airlines, including IndiGo, are reportedly pushing DGCA for relaxations, arguing that roster adjustments take time to stabilize. The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) accused IndiGo of using cancellations to pressure regulators, noting that the airline had “sufficient time” to prepare. ALPA also flagged “slot hoarding,” suggesting airlines scheduled ambitious winter flights without adequate crew to operate them reliably.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) also criticised IndiGo, highlighting long-standing lean manpower strategies, a hiring freeze, non-poaching arrangements, and a pilot pay freeze. FIP claims these measures, combined with reduced leave quotas, damaged pilot morale, especially as airline executives received large pay increments. The associations urged DGCA to approve seasonal flight schedules only after airlines demonstrate adequate pilot strength under FDTL norms.

IndiGo’s Operational Challenges

IndiGo’s large-scale operations, high aircraft and crew utilisation, and high-frequency night flights amplified the impact of FDTL implementation. The airline’s fleet of over 400 aircraft serves 90 domestic and 45 international destinations.

Even a 10 per cent cancellation rate translates to over 230 cancelled flights, whereas smaller carriers like Air India operate fewer flights, giving them more flexibility with crew rostering. Airbus A320s, forming the bulk of IndiGo’s fleet, operate multiple flights per day.

Delays can cascade if crews reach duty hour caps, forcing airlines to scramble for replacements. In November, IndiGo reported 1,232 flight cancellations:

755 due to crew and FDTL-related issues

258 due to airspace and airport restrictions

92 due to ATC system failures

127 due to miscellaneous reasons

The airline’s on-time performance fell from 84.1 per cent in October to 67.7 per cent in November, and has worsened in early December.

Mitigation Measures

DGCA has instructed IndiGo to strengthen crew planning, improve roster management, enhance coordination with ATC and airports, and improve turnaround and disruption management processes. The airline has begun implementing calibrated schedule adjustments in line with crew availability.