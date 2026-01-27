Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIndia-EU FTA Shakes Up Auto Market: European Cars Get Massive Duty Slash, But Only For 2.5 Lakh Units A Year

India cuts tariffs on EU-made cars from 110% to 10% under a 250,000-vehicle yearly quota as part of the India-EU FTA, opening a guarded auto market to European brands.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India-EU FTA: India’s long-protected automobile market is set for a significant shift after New Delhi and the European Union concluded their Free Trade Agreement, introducing a sharp reduction in tariffs on EU-manufactured cars. The move, however, comes with a clearly defined ceiling that limits how many vehicles can benefit from the lower duty.

"Tariffs on cars will gradually go down from 110% to 10% with a quota of 250,000 vehicles a year," said a press statement.

A Break From India’s Traditionally High Auto Barriers

For decades, India’s automobile sector has operated behind some of the highest import duties in the world. Imported cars currently attract duties ranging between 70% and 110%, a policy designed to shield domestic manufacturers and encourage local production. These high duties have often drawn criticism from global auto executives who argue that the barriers restrict market access and limit consumer choice.

The FTA changes that equation for European carmakers, but not without limits. Only up to 250,000 vehicles per year will qualify for the reduced 10% tariff, ensuring that the domestic industry does not face a sudden surge of cheaper imports. The phased reduction also suggests that the transition will be gradual rather than abrupt.

Trade Relationship Already Running Into Billions

The tariff cut on automobiles comes against the backdrop of an already strong trade relationship between India and the EU. Bilateral trade between the two sides crossed USD 190 billion in 2024-25, making the EU one of India’s largest trading partners.

India exported USD 75.9 billion in goods and USD 30 billion in services to the EU. In comparison, the EU exported USD 60.7 billion in goods and USD 23 billion in services to India. The agreement on automobile tariffs is therefore part of a broader economic engagement that spans multiple sectors beyond manufacturing.

A Market Too Big to Ignore

India is currently the third-largest car market in the world by sales, behind only the United States and China. Despite its size, the country has remained difficult for foreign automakers to penetrate due to steep duties on fully built imports.

The new arrangement offers European brands a structured pathway into this vast consumer base without dismantling India’s protectionist framework overnight. It also responds to longstanding concerns raised by international business leaders, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, who have publicly questioned India’s import duty structure.

With the FTA now concluded, the Indian car market is poised to see greater European presence, though within carefully managed limits that seek to balance consumer access, trade ties, and domestic industry interests.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the impact of the India-EU FTA on imported cars?

The FTA will gradually reduce tariffs on EU-manufactured cars from 110% to 10%. However, this reduced tariff is capped at 250,000 vehicles annually.

How will the new auto tariffs affect India's domestic car industry?

The FTA includes a quota for reduced tariffs to ensure domestic manufacturers are not overwhelmed by a sudden influx of cheaper imports.

What is the current trade volume between India and the EU?

Bilateral trade between India and the EU exceeded USD 190 billion in 2024-25, with the EU being one of India's largest trading partners.

Why has it been difficult for foreign automakers to enter the Indian market?

Historically, India has maintained very high import duties on cars, ranging from 70% to 110%, to protect its domestic auto sector.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
EU Auto Business FTA India EU FTA
