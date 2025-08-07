Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "orchestrating political violence" in Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district during the ongoing ZPTC by-election campaign. Tensions erupted at Nalgondavaripalli village of Kadapa district when TDP workers allegedly pelted stones at YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav's convoy during the campaign, damaging his vehicle.

"Naidu is abusing power and engineering violence during the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election and is misusing the police machinery and encouraging rowdy politics in a desperate attempt to win the bypoll," said Reddy in a post on 'X' late Wednesday.

The by-election became necessary after the demise of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago. He had secured the position uncontested.

The Opposition leader alleged that TDP workers attacked Ramesh Yadav and Vemula Mandal party in-charge V Ramalinga Reddy near Nallagondavaripalli, injuring them and damaging their vehicle, while "police remained passive" despite repeated complaints.

The former CM said that over 100 YSRCP workers have been "bound over", while TDP supporters roam free, alleging that police are clearly working under Naidu's political directives.

Reddy questioned the lack of police action in these alleged violent episodes and accused the regional DIG K Praveen of siding with the ruling TDP.

He alleged that fabricated cases had been filed against several senior YSRCP leaders, including YS Bhaskar Reddy and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's aide.

According to the opposition party, the attacks were part of a planned political conspiracy initiated after the by-election schedule was announced, aimed at paralysing YSRCP's campaign in the region while giving a free hand to ruling party supporters.

"The law-and-order system in Pulivendula has collapsed. This is a dangerous precedent. I will take the matter to the Governor," the YSRCP chief said.

He accused police of "forcing a defector" to lodge a false complaint and claimed the violence was encouraged to suppress democratic activity in the former CM's home constituency.

He said the people of Pulivendula were observing these developments closely and would give a fitting response to TDP's "rowdy politics" in the upcoming elections.

Reiterating that power is not permanent, Reddy warned that the ruling party and those supporting injustice would be held accountable in the future for these alleged excesses.

Elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC), and Gram Panchayats are scheduled for August 10 and 12.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)