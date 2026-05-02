Young leaders from BIMSTEC member countries take part in leadership programme in India

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI): More than 70 young leaders from BIMSTEC member countries participated in a week-long programme hosted by India that focussed on structured leadership development, exposure to regional issues and opportunities to co-create solutions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The BIMSTEC Exchange Programme for Young Leaders was organised by the MEA in association with Art Of Living in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Bhubaneswar, Odisha from April 25 to April 30.

"Over seventy young leaders from all walks of life from seven BIMSTEC member countries participated in the week-long programme," the MEA said in a statement.

The programme was organised to implement the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit held in Bangkok last year to promote youth exchanges across the Bay of Bengal region.

"The programme focussed on structured leadership development, exposure to regional issues and opportunities to co-create solutions. It provided the participants an applied-learning and innovation-focussed setting, enabling them to learn, experiment and co-create in a holistic and practical way," the statement said.

The initiative, taken by India in line with its strong commitment to strengthen sustainable regional cooperation in its neighbourhood, is expected to create a foundation for nurturing future-ready regional leaders, with an approach of integrating inner well-being with leadership, systems thinking, collaborative problem-solving and community engagement, the MEA said.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven member states, with the admission of Myanmar later in 1997 and Bhutan and Nepal in 2004. PTI KND RC

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