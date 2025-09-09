Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Viksit UP' Mission, Vows To Make State A $6 Trillion Economy By 2047

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a mission to transform the state into “Viksit UP” by 2047, focusing on enhancing higher education for rural youth and upgrading rural infrastructure and sanitation. The long-term plan aims to make Uttar Pradesh a $6 trillion economy, playing a significant role in India’s broader development.

Reflecting on the state's status before 2017, Yogi Adityanath highlighted critical gaps in both higher education and rural development. "The education system lacked an employment-oriented approach, and technical institutions were limited to 526 polytechnics and 2,642 ITIs, with minimal infrastructure for research and innovation. Rural areas faced equally dire conditions—lakhs of families lacked permanent housing, villages struggled without proper roads, electricity, or drinking water, and gram panchayats suffered from resource shortages that kept welfare schemes from reaching the ground effectively," the CM remarked.

Since then the Yogi government has taken several steps to improve both higher education and rural development by setting up various universities and colleges. So far, over 95 institutions have received NAAC accreditation, out of which 67 were included in the national ranking. As part of the digital outreach efforts, 49.86 lakh tablets and smartphones were distributed to the youth.

“Moving forward with the vision of ‘one division, one university,’ the state now boasts 24 state universities and 49 private universities. Additionally, six new state universities and 23 new private universities have been established. Technical education also expanded greatly. The number of ITIs increased to 3310 and polytechnic institutions to 2138. More than 150 government ITIs were modernized in partnership with Tata Technologies,” the CM added.

The state government has also provided houses to 56.90 lakh families as part of efforts to develop rural infrastructurel. Under the PM Awas Yojana–Gramin, 36.57 lakh homes were sanctioned, and 36.34 lakh have been completed.

CM Yogi's Action Plan For 'Viksit UP'

The state government aims to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision by turning Uttar Pradesh into a key contributor for the country's overall development.



CM Yogi Adityanath has vowed to achieve this vision, unveiling a roadmap to take the state to new heights over the next 22 years.

According to his plan, by 2030, villages should excel in production, productivity, and exports, fueled by advanced seed parks, crop diversification, and food processing. By 2047, the state aims to achieve world-class output in grains, fruits, vegetables, and to lead India’s milk and egg production sectors. Establishing modern agricultural research centers and international livestock science institutes is central to this plan.

The roadmap includes providing permanent housing for all families, implementing modern waste management, eradicating poverty, and ensuring social security. It also targets regional disparities, aiming to uplift Purvanchal and Bundelkhand to match Western UP's development.



Eyeing to become a 6 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, UP aims to achieve a 16% continuous growth rate until 2047, which would contribute around 20% of India’s GDP with per capita income rising to Rs 26 lakh.

The UP government plans to utilise skilled workforce, empowered through higher education and training, and stronger rural infrastructure and higher farm productivity to lift the state's per capita income to Rs 26 lakh by 2047.