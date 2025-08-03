Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours

The Yamuna river in Delhi surged to 204.14 metres on Sunday, inching close to the warning level of 204.5 metres. The heavy incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand is fueling the river's steady rise, prompting local authorities to brace for potential flooding.

Irrigation and Flood Control Department officials remain vigilant, closely monitoring the river’s movement although the Yamuna is yet to surpass the official danger mark of 205.33 metres. In July 2023, water levels in Yamuna soared to a record 208.66 metres, leaving neighborhoods like Yamuna Bazaar, Rajghat, and Civil Lines underwater, NDTV reported.

#WATCH | Delhi | Water level in river Yamuna nears warning mark in Delhi



Visuals from Loha Pul pic.twitter.com/ljwveyZ6mg — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

Much of the flow in the Yamuna is attributed to upstream release from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, combined with relentless downpours.

It could push the river above the warning mark in the next 24-48 hours, officials said.

Officials have issued strong advisories for those living in low-lying areas, urging residents to avoid riverbanks as forecasts warn the Yamuna could breach warning levels within the next day or two. Plans for possible evacuation are underway should the river continue to swell.

Flood Alert In UP Districts Amid Rising Levels Of Ganga, Yamuna

Uttar Pradesh is also grappling with severe flood conditions. Several districts are on high alert as major rivers, including the Saryu, Ken, Yamuna and Chambal, are flowing at or above danger levels.

In Prayagraj, a convergence point for the Ganga and Yamuna, rising water has inundated thousands of homes in vulnerable areas. Drone footage shows Ganga’s waters spilling across city streets, with boats deployed for ongoing rescue missions.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers continues to rise in Shuvkuti area of Prayagraj.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/y82Ji9NCVd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2025

By Saturday evening, the Yamuna stood at 85.54 metres in Naini, which is well above the locality’s danger threshold. Ganga levels hit 84.96 metres in Phaphamau, flooding over 15,000 low-lying houses districtwide.

Water levels also rose dramatically in Varanasi after heavy rainfall in the area. Visuals showed the swollen Ganga river inching closer to the steps at Tulsi Ghat. In Ayodhya, the Saryu river was flowing 56 cm above the warning level and rising at a rate of two cm every three hours, PTI reported.

"Rescue and relief operations have been initiated in Ayodhya, Banda and Etawah and alerts have been issued in low-lying areas," officials said.