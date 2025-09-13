Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Will Watch Wearing Burqa...': Nitesh Rane Mocks Aaditya Thackeray Over India Vs Pak Match

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane mocked Aaditya Thackeray for opposing the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, saying Thackeray would secretly watch it “wearing a burqa,” sparking a political row.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Saturday lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, criticizing his opposition to the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. In a striking remark, Rane said he would watch the game himself wearing a burqa if that is what it took to make a point.

Speaking to the media, Rane mocked Thackeray, saying, "Aaditya Thackeray will watch the India-Pakistan match secretly, wearing a burqa" He added with a smirk that even if Thackeray donned a burqa, his distinctive voice would give him away. "If he wears a burqa and talks in that voice, who would know it is Aaditya Thackeray?" Rane further imitated Thackeray, suggesting he would say "Pakistan zindabad" adding a sarcastic undertone to his remarks.

Rane’s comments follow Thackeray’s vocal opposition to the Asia Cup fixture scheduled for September 14 citing the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Thackeray had questioned whether "blood and cricket can flow together" referencing the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor highlighting the sensitivities surrounding the match.

Opposition Leaders Criticize the India-Pakistan Tie

Thackeray is not alone in his stance. Several opposition parties including AIMIM and Shiv Sena (UBT) have publicly condemned both the BCCI and the BJP for going ahead with the match.

Earlier on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister and Aaditya’s father, described the match as an "insult to national sentiments" and a disregard for the soldiers who have laid down their lives defending the country.

"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Uddhav Thackeray said invoking the ethos of the late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. "If blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and blood go together?"

He also criticized the Centre questioning its stance on Pakistan. "You were saying Pakistan spreads terror, and now you are playing cricket with the same country. Is Pakistan a terror state or not? Is it our enemy or not? Soldiers are getting martyred, and these people play cricket. This is not good."

In protest, Uddhav Thackeray announced ‘sindoor’ demonstrations across Maharashtra signaling his party’s strong opposition to the India-Pakistan clash.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Aaditya Thackeray BCCI Uddhav Thackeray Nitesh Rane SHiv Sena Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Cricket Controversy Political Row Burqa Remark
