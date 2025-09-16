Will US Tariffs Impact India's Tourism Sector? Here's What Union Minister Shekhawat Said

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Shekhawat, on Tuesday said that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India will not impact the country's tourism industry.

When asked about the US tariffs, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The tariffs will not have any impact on India’s tourism. The tourism sector has taken it as a challenge.”

Trump last month announced a 25 percent punitive levy on Indian exports effective August 27, effectively doubling overall tariffs to 50 percent. An additional 25 percent was imposed on India for its Russian oil purchase. The move was part of Washington’s broader campaign against Moscow to pressurise it to end the Ukraine war.

Shekhawat's remark comes as India and the US are all set to resume trade talks today amid strained ties over the tariffs. US Trade Representative for South Asia Brendan Lynch will lead the American side during the negotiations, while senior Commerce Ministry official Rajesh Agarwal will represent India.

The minister made the remark at ABP Network's Reshaping India Conclave. The event started today at 11 AM at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Delhi, and aims to bring together leading voices from government and industry to share insights on “Reshaping Infrastructure to Shape India@2047."

Where To Watch ABP Network's Reshaping India Conclave

The day-long event will feature insightful sessions and thought-provoking discussions with senior policymakers, including key members of the Union Cabinet, who will outline India’s long-term development vision.

The conclave begins at 11 AM and runs until 5 PM on September 16. For those unable to attend in person, they can tune in to the sessions, which are being streamed live on the official ABP News YouTube channel, ensuring wide access to the conversations.





The other notable speakers in the event are Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA is also scheduled to speak at the conclave.