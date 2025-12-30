Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Priyanka Gandhi's Son Rehan Vadra? Check His Education Qualification

Who Is Priyanka Gandhi's Son Rehan Vadra? Check His Education Qualification

Born on August 29, 2000, Rehan has a younger sister, Miraya Vadra. The siblings usually maintain a low profile, though they are occasionally seen with their mother.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:29 AM (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra’s son Rehan Vadra is in the spotlight—this time not for politics, but for a personal milestone.

Sources say that Rehan Vadra has proposed marriage to his long-time girlfriend Aviva Beg. The couple has reportedly known each other for nearly seven years and has now decided to take their relationship forward with the consent of both families. Sources said both families are happy about the engagement. Aviva Beg and her family are based in Delhi.

Rehan Vadra Family Background

Rehan Vadra belongs to one of India’s most prominent political families. He is the son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, and the grandson of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Despite this legacy, Rehan has largely stayed away from the public glare.

Born on August 29, 2000, Rehan has a younger sister, Miraya Vadra. The siblings usually maintain a low profile, though they are occasionally seen with their mother, Priyanka Gandhi, at select public events.

Rehan Vadra's Education Qualifications

Rehan Vadra spent his childhood and completed his schooling across different cities. He received his early education in Delhi and also studied in Dehradun. For higher studies, he moved to London, where he completed his degree from SOAS University. His academic interests were inclined towards art and creative subjects, which influenced his career choices.

After completing his education, Rehan Vadra pursued a career in the arts. He is a professional installation and visual artist, with a keen interest in expressing ideas through colours, forms and images. He is also passionate about wildlife photography and frequently captures images of nature, animals and open landscapes.

Rehan also has an interest in painting and video production and has held several exhibitions showcasing his paintings and artworks. His creative work often reflects themes of nature, society and personal emotions.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rehan Vadra Rehan Vadra College Rehan Vadra Girlfriend
