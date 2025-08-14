Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
When And Where To Watch President Murmu's Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?

When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?

This year, the President of India's address will be broadcast from 7 pm IST. The public broadcasters Akashvani and Doordarshan will telecast the speech in Hindi, followed by the English version.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her address to the nation on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day. This marks her fourth speech since assuming office in 2022. The President's address is a traditional and symbolic prelude to the national celebrations.

Since 2021, August 14 has also been observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which is expected to be mentioned in the speech. While largely ceremonial, the President's address also reflects on current national issues or recent developments.

This year, the President of India's address will be broadcast from 7 pm IST. The public broadcasters Akashvani and Doordarshan will telecast the speech in Hindi, followed by the English version.

When and Where to Watch President Murmu’s Speech?

The main event to celebrate the 79th Independence Day will be held at the Red Fort in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag. This will be followed by the National Anthem, a Guard of Honour, and a 21-gun salute. 

Q: When will President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 be broadcast?
A: President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 will begin at 7 pm on August 14, 2025.

Q: Where will President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 be broadcast live?
A: President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Akashvani. ABP Live will also be relaying the same broadcast on its network.

Q: How to watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 live?
A: President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 can be tuned in on Doordarshan and Akashvani, and also on the ABP Network.

Q: Where to watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 livestream?
A: President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025 livestream will be available on:

Doordarshan YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbIoEVn4UW8

All India Radio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BH1PsmxYhd8

ABP Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyd-xznCpJc

ABP Live TV: https://news.abplive.com/live-tv

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
