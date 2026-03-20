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West Asia Conflict: An Indian national has died in Riyadh on March 18, pushing the number of Indian fatalities in the Gulf region amid the ongoing West Asia conflict to six. The confirmation was shared during an official briefing on Friday, highlighting the growing impact of the crisis on Indian citizens abroad. Speaking at the interministerial briefing, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said authorities received confirmation of the death. He added that six Indian nationals have lost their lives so far in the ongoing conflict across the West Asia region, while one individual remains unaccounted for.

Efforts Underway To Trace Missing National, Repatriate Bodies

At the interministerial briefing, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed the death.

"We send deepest condolences to the family and our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the authorities and closely monitoring the return of his mortals to India,"

Mahajan emphasised that Indian diplomatic missions across key countries are actively coordinating with local authorities. These include embassies in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India,"

Flight Operations Gradually Stabilising

The Ministry of External Affairs also shared updates on air travel in the conflict-hit region, indicating a gradual improvement in flight operations.

Since February 28, approximately 300,000 passengers have made their way back to India from West Asia. While commercial travel remains restricted, special arrangements continue to facilitate movement.

“From the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations. Today again, around 90 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to India,” said Mahajan.

He further noted that Qatar Airways is likely to run 10 additional non-scheduled flights to India, even as airspace closures persist in Kuwait and Bahrain.

As the situation evolves, Indian authorities continue to prioritise evacuation, repatriation, and support efforts for citizens caught in the crisis.