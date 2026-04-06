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HomeNewsIndiaWest Asia crisis: Iranian foreign minister dials EAM Jaishankar

West Asia crisis: Iranian foreign minister dials EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday and discussed the West Asia conflict amid US President Donald Trump's fresh ultimatum to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday and discussed the West Asia conflict amid US President Donald Trump's fresh ultimatum to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is understood that the conflict's impact on global energy supplies figured prominently in the talks.

"Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation," Jaishankar said on social media without elaborating.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with leaders of the three West Asian nations came against the backdrop of a spike in tensions in the region after Trump renewed his threat to Iran, saying the US will destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

"Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_of Qatar this evening," Jaishankar said on social media. Al Thani is also Qatar's foreign minister.

Following his talks with Al Nahyan, the external affairs minister said the evolving situation in West Asia was discussed, without sharing many details.

"Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE," he said.

Al Nahyan is also the deputy prime minister of the UAE.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

There has been growing global concern over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with many leading powers pressing for the full reopening of the waterway.

Iran has allowed ships belonging to its friendly countries, including India, to transit through the waterway.

In the last couple of weeks, India has made diplomatic efforts focusing on ending the conflict in West Asia as soon as possible and ensuring the unimpeded flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi thinks there could be serious ramifications for fuel and fertiliser security for many countries, including India, if the blockade of the shipping lane continues. PTI MPB DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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