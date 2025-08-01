'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, accusing it of actively facilitating "vote theft" to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi claimed that the Congress possesses “open-and-shut” evidence of the alleged irregularities, evidence he likened to an “atom bomb.”

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament complex, Gandhi didn’t mince words. “I’m saying this with 100 percent certainty: the Election Commission is involved in vote chori (vote theft), and they’re doing it for the BJP,” he said. “This is not a vague allegation, we have concrete proof. Once we release it, the entire country will know what has been happening.”

According to Gandhi, suspicions first arose during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections last year. Those doubts only deepened during the recent Lok Sabha polls and further escalated in Maharashtra, where the Congress alleges large-scale voter list manipulation.

“An Atom Bomb of Evidence” Took Six Months to Compile

“We believe vote theft happened at the state level in Maharashtra. There was a massive voter list revision in which crores of voters were added. When we saw the EC wasn’t cooperating, we launched our own investigation,” he explained. “It took six months, but what we found is nothing short of an atom bomb. When this explodes, the Election Commission will have no place to hide.”

#WATCH | Delhi: "We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft... Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India and this no… pic.twitter.com/vrP5ZUZoym — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

Gandhi also issued a stern warning to those involved, suggesting that every official, past or present, connected to the alleged wrongdoing would be held accountable. “This is treason, plain and simple. Whether you’re retired or still serving, we will find you,” he said. “This is not just an attack on democracy, it’s an attack on India.”

Opposition Demands Urgent Discussion in Parliament

His explosive remarks come in the wake of a joint letter sent by Congress and other Opposition leaders to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In the letter, they urged immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list currently underway in Bihar, an exercise they claim is aimed at disenfranchising voters just months before the state’s Assembly elections.

The Opposition has consistently raised concerns about the EC’s conduct during this revision process. Both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated protests, with Opposition MPs demanding a full debate on what they describe as a critical threat to the integrity of India’s electoral process.