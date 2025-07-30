One Year After Wayanad Landslide, Survivors Rebuild Lives Amid Lingering Grief

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOne Year After Wayanad Landslide, Survivors Rebuild Lives Amid Lingering Grief

One year after the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslide in Kerala, survivors have received aid through sustained relief operations — among them, an orphaned boy has voiced heartfelt gratitude.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:52 AM (IST)

One year after a catastrophic landslide tore through the serene villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Kerala’s Wayanad district (July 30, 2024), signs of healing are beginning to surface. The tragedy, triggered by relentless monsoon rains, wiped out entire communities, burying homes, tea estates and shops under a deluge of mud and rubble. It remains one of the most harrowing natural disasters in the state’s history.

One Year Of Wayanad Landslides

In the immediate aftermath, a large-scale rescue and relief mission was launched, drawing together the Indian armed forces, NDRF teams, state fire and rescue personnel, forest officials and hundreds of volunteers. Their efforts were instrumental in locating survivors and providing urgent aid to the displaced.

Among those who emerged from the rubble was a 15-year-old boy who lost both his parents. Reflecting on the trauma, he said, 

"I know everything now. Many people we have never met have prayed for us and helped us. The government has stood by us. I want to tell them we are fine, and that we are grateful. What we lost will never come back-- but we are dreaming of a new life," the boy said, as per a report on PTI.

Resilience Building Up In Landslide-Hit Wayanad

As the region marks the first anniversary of the disaster on July 30, a quiet resilience is taking root. At the Kalpetta Elston Estate rehabilitation site, families are building new lives from the ground up. Schools have reopened, new houses are being constructed and children—who bore the brunt of the loss—are gradually regaining a sense of normalcy.

Among the most vulnerable were seven children who lost both parents in the landslide. While two have since reached adulthood, five younger children—aged between 5 and 16—are being cared for under the Kinship Foster Care scheme. These children now live with extended family members and are closely monitored by the Wayanad District Child Protection Unit, which reports that all are adjusting well and attending school regularly.

Though the scars of the disaster remain, the people of Mundakkai and Chooralmala are proving that even amid profound loss, recovery is possible—with time, support, and collective will.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wayanad Kerala
