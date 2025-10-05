Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Nitish Kumar's 'Folded Hands' Gesture At Virtual Meet With PM Modi Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained seated with his hands folded in deep concentration for nearly a minute during the virtual meet with PM Modi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again became a talking point after his unusual gestures during a virtual event on Saturday sparked fresh buzz ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister participated in the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025, a nationwide skill convocation for ITI toppers, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented certificates to students across the country and launched  new youth-focused initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 crore.

During the virtual event, Kumar was seen sitting with folded hands for nearly a minute as another leader read out details of the programme. He slightly moved his hands while keeping them clasped together, looked sideways, and smiled briefly. This behaviour that quickly sparked discussion on social media and among political observers. 

Watch video here:

Opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned Kumar’s health in recent months, accusing the Janata Dal (United) chief of displaying erratic behavior at public events. They have argued that such incidents raise doubts about his ability to effectively lead the state. With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, political rivals are expected to intensify their attacks over the Chief Minister’s public behaviour.

Past Incidents That Sparked Criticism Against Kumar

This is not the first time Kumar’s gestures have drawn scrutiny. In March, he faced widespread criticism after being caught on camera laughing and talking during the national anthem at a sports event in Patna. The incident went viral after his Principal Secretary, Deepak Kumar, was seen tugging at the Chief Minister’s sleeve in an apparent attempt to make him stand still.

Earlier, Kumar was also filmed walking off the dais during the national anthem to shake hands with attendees at another official event. Despite the controversies, the JD(U) and its ally, the BJP, have consistently defended him, dismissing the Opposition’s claims as politically motivated.

The Chief Minister attracted attention again in May when he unexpectedly placed a sapling on the head of Education Department officer S. Siddharth during a function in Patna. The officer had handed over the sapling as a customary gesture of welcome to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to grow over the possible political debut of Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar. Though Nitish Kumar has chosen not to address the matter publicly, Nishant has occasionally made brief statements urging people to support his father in the forthcoming election.

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections NITISH KUMAR BIHAR
