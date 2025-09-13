Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court To Announce Interim Order On Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 On Monday

Supreme Court To Announce Interim Order On Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 On Monday

Petitions argue the Act is unconstitutional and discriminatory. The Centre defends the Act, citing protection for Scheduled Tribes and regulation of Waqf properties, urging the court not to stay its provisions.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on September 15 will pronounce its order on the issue of interim relief on a batch of pleas seeking stay on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
 
A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih had reserved the order on May 22.
 
Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Constitutional validity of the Waqf Act.
 
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had argued regarding the provision barring non-Muslims from creating Waqfs.
 
Mehta had said that only in the 2013 amendment, non-Muslims were given such rights, but in the 1923 law, they were not allowed to create Waqfs, as there were concerns that this could be used as a device to defraud creditors.
 
He had defended the five-year practice condition to be eligible for the creation of a Waqf.
 
Mehta had further argued that Section 3E of the Act, which bars the creation of Waqf over lands falling under Scheduled Areas, was created for the protection of Scheduled Tribes.

He had said that the creation of Waqf is irreversible, and this might prejudice the rights of the vulnerable tribal population. Mehta had said that tribal lands are being grabbed under the garb of Waqf.
 
Senior advocate Ranjeet Kumar, appearing for the Haryana government and a tribal organisation supporting the 2025 Amendments, said in Rajasthan, a Waqf claim was made over a 500-acre land given for mining purposes.
 
CJI Gavai had orally observed that the requirement of registration of Waqfs has been there under the previous laws of 1923 and 1954.
 
A batch of petitions challenging the Act was filed before the apex court, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.
 
Six Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states had also moved the apex court in the matter, in support of the amendment.
 
President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament earlier passed after heated debates in both Houses.
 
The central government had filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court while seeking dismissal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it said the law was not violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
 
The Centre, in its affidavit, had said the amendments are only for the regulation of the secular aspect regarding the management of the properties and hence, there was no violation of the religious freedoms guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.
 
The Central government had urged the court not to stay any provisions of the Act, saying that it is a settled position in law that constitutional courts would not stay a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and would decide the matter finally. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Waqf Act SUpreme COurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Cricket
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
Health
Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food
Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food
India
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget