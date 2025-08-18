India, China Should ‘Contribute To Each Other's Success’: Wang Yi To Jaishankar In Delhi Talks

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, highlighted ongoing cooperation and confidence-building measures between China and India.

Speaking during the meeting, Wang Yi said, "...We maintained peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resumed the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Kailash Manasarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region. We shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation and to further consolidate the momentum of improvement development of China-India relations, so that while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other's success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world..."

The discussion underscores the focus of both sides on strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining stability along the border regions, while promoting cultural and economic engagement.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said that the two countries have seen a difficult period in ties and now seek to move ahead. He said differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," Jaishankar said.

"Today, our talks will cover economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. I would like to follow up on some particular concerns that I had brought up with you, when I visited China in July," he added.

The ties between India and China had plunged after the actions of the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh that led to a standoff. The standoff began in April-May 2020, and there was some easing of tensions due to agreements on the disengagement of border troops from some friction points.

Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking progress in easing tensions. The two countries have in recent months taken steps to improve their ties.

Wang's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

