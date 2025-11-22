Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat: Lucknow Gears Up To Host Historic 19th National Jamboree

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaViksit Yuva Viksit Bharat: Lucknow Gears Up To Host Historic 19th National Jamboree

Lucknow will host the 19th National Jamboree in November 2025, uniting 30,000+ Scouts for a week of innovation, culture, adventure and sustainability under the theme “Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Lucknow is preparing to welcome thousands as it hosts the grand 19th National Jamboree and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Bharat Scouts and Guides from 23 to 29 November 2025. Framed around the inspiring theme “Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat,” the event places the nation’s youth at the heart of India’s development story.

Known for its rich heritage and warm hospitality, the Uttar Pradesh capital is ready to showcase itself on a global stage with an immersive cultural, technological, and adventure-packed experience.

30,000+ Cadets to Experience Lucknow’s Distinctive Hospitality

More than 30,000 Scouts and Guides cadets from across India and abroad will gather at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, a sprawling venue that reflects the city’s blend of tradition and modernity. Participants will get a close look at Lucknow’s famous hospitality, regional cuisines, and cultural diversity.

The event will not only bring together young people from India but also welcome over 1,500 international delegates, fostering friendship and cultural exchange on an unprecedented scale.

World-Class Infrastructure Spread Across 300 Acres

The Jamboree will be held over 300 acres, equipped with extensive, world-class facilities to ensure comfort and safety. These include:

  • 3,500 tents, 2,200 toilets and 1,700 bathrooms
  • 100+ kitchens serving regional delicacies from Lucknow, Banaras, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand
  • A 30,000-capacity stadium
  • 12 entry gates for smooth movement
  • Large LED screens and a dedicated VVIP gallery fitted with German hangars
  • A fully operational police control room, fire station, 100-bed hospital, and 16 dispensaries

Administrative blocks, conference halls, exhibition centres, and an overseas cafeteria complete the set-up, making the event feel truly global.

Innovation at the Core: Drone Shows, AI Hub, and Global Village

This year’s Jamboree puts innovation front and centre. Visitors will witness the first-ever drone show, a special two-day feature marking 75 years of Scouting.

A newly introduced IT and AI Hub will give young participants a chance to explore leadership, technology, and Digital India initiatives. Exhibitions like the Global Village, Army Exhibition, Air Agniveer Exhibition, UP ODOP Expo, and the Robotics & Electronics Exhibition will offer hands-on learning and inspiration.

Adventure Zone Designed for Confidence and Teamwork

Adventure and recreation remain key attractions at the Jamboree. Activities such as:

  • High rope courses
  • Sky cycling
  • Ziplining
  • Wall climbing
  • Commando bridge
  • Archery and shooting
  • Zorbing
  • Dedicated selfie points

These experiences aim to strengthen teamwork, build resilience, and encourage discipline—values central to the Scouts and Guides ethos.

A “Green and Clean” Jamboree Leading by Example

Reflecting India’s commitment to sustainability, the event is designed as a “Green and Clean Jamboree.” Initiatives include:

  • Scientific waste management for plastic and wet waste
  • Use of e-carts for transport
  • A Green Warriors programme
  • The engaging Green Pledge Wall

These measures aim to inspire participants to become ambassadors of environmental responsibility.

First-Time Features to Elevate Participant Experience

Several new initiatives will amplify convenience, safety, and learning:

  • RFID smart ID cards for enhanced transparency
  • A dedicated WhatsApp communication network for real-time updates
  • The paperless e-magazine “Yuvamberi”
  • Skills workshops focused on AI, technology, and leadership
  • 24x7 CCTV surveillance across the entire campus

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh government will reimburse food expenses, ensuring the event remains inclusive and accessible for all.

A Vision of “Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat” Brought to Life

The 19th National Jamboree stands as more than a large-scale gathering, it is a powerful expression of India’s vision for a confident, innovative, and environmentally conscious generation. By bringing together thousands of young people from India and abroad, the event embodies the spirit of self-reliance, cultural pride, and national progress.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
